Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Unless you live under a rock, you would know that Mirza has the tenacity to be calm on the court and built the personality to shut people up when a stray question comes her way. She proved that she is global No. 1 in women's doubles for a reason – on and off the court. The girl from the city of Nizams not only charted her name in history but also paved the way for generations of women to champion a similar path, a sport, mostly dominated by men. However, Mirza feels she hasn't been able to change the narrative completely.

"I don't think I've changed the complete narrative because I think that I have been part and beginning of a change. I don't think that I have changed a complete narrative. Otherwise, we would be seeing, we would be answering different questions. We still answer the same questions that are only asked to women players. Have I tried to make that change at the beginning of it? Maybe. And I think that's why today we have outside of our cricketers, maybe the biggest superstars in sport are women athletes," Mirza said in this exclusive interview with ETV Bharat during the launch of ITC Nimyle Clean Equal Mission at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad.

No more 'sexist' questions, please!

It was in 2016 when Sania Mirza gave a perfect reply to a question asked by a seasonal journalist on television – "Amidst all the celebrityhood, when is Sania going to settle down? What about motherhood, building a family? It seems you don't want to retire just yet to settle down?"

In her response, with just expressions to begin with, Mirza seemed to have said it all. "You sound disappointed I am not choosing motherhood over being number one in the world," she said. "But I will answer your question anyway. That's the question I face all the time as a woman, that all women have to face - the first is marriage and then it's motherhood. Unfortunately, that's when we are settled, and no matter how many Wimbledons we win or number ones in the world we become, we don't become settled," Mirza had said. Since then, the narrative around women athletes and achievers in general has started to change.

Time to change the narrative about women

Mirza, who shocked the Indians and Tennis fraternity worldwide after she announced retirement in February 2023 from professional tennis, has made Dubai her home as a sports ambassador for the country. She is also the first South Asian woman to become a UN Goodwill Ambassador. She also manages her tennis academy while spending more time with her son, Izhaan, which was also a reason she retired from tennis. However, the fact that she decided to retire didn't go down well with her fans. Mirza stuck to her guns and continued with her decision without paying any attention to trolls. Over the years, Mirza has come to be known as a voice for gender equality, especially in sports.

Recalling one of the incidents where she was in a panel discussion along with two other women athletes from different backgrounds she shared that they were met with sexist questions. "The only thing that we were asked was how we manage to do that as women. Now, all three of us come from different religions, societies and backgrounds but the question remains the same, 'ladki hai kaise karegi' (she is a girl, how will she do that). A Boxer was asked, why I chose this career which comes with face injuries as well. As a woman, certain norms are there that she must be pretty, she must be fair, she must do things, she must know how to cook," she stated.

Further talking about how women are expected to do certain things despite having a successful career she said that though she loves doing household activities, she can't cook and that's not wrong. "I love doing household activities, but I don't know how to cook. So I have to have a chef in the house because that's just something I don't do. But as you know, generations have told us that women need to do this and men need to do this. I am trying to change that narrative in my home with my son," shared the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan recipient.

Refusing to conform to societal expectations

Number 1 Indian in Tennis Singles, Mirza's bold choices both on and off the court made her a trailblazer at a time when women in sports faced countless stereotypes. Her iconic forehand became a symbol of her strength and her refusal to conform to societal expectations. She proved that success was achievable through talent and hard work, regardless of gender. She said the bad times and criticism have shaped her as a human in many ways.

"I think that sport teaches you to take things in your stride. And we have a lot of bad days in our sports career, the same way in life. And obviously, the pressure is more because a lot of it is written about us when we have our bad days. If someone has a bad day, it's probably not going to be written in the newspaper or flashed in front of them on the news channel. But it is for us. That is the life that we've chosen. So bad days teach you that not everything bad is necessarily bad for the future. At that moment, it may feel painful and like it's the worst thing that could have happened to you, but in all honesty, it may be the best thing that could have happened," said Mirza pointing at the recent headlines she made post her separation from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Finding normalcy amid the spotlight

As someone in the spotlight, when asked how she maintains a sense of normalcy in her personal life, she responded that normalcy has never been a part of her life. "I have to accept that normalcy is not something that I am ever going to have. It's not normal to have cameras facing you while I'm talking to a human being. Nothing is normal about that. But I try to find that normalcy within my house. And that's what I try to do for my son as well because I think he will also never be a normal child as it's just not possible. But we have to give him a space as normal as possible, whatever that normal might be. And we have to find that normal for him, for myself. So we find it within the walls of our house, within our family, within our close friends," confessed the Arjuna Award of Lawn Tennis winner.

Sania also emphasised that she is keen on instilling the lessons and values she has learned from her journey as an athlete. "Sport teaches you things that books sometimes can't teach you. It teaches you how to deal with losses daily. How to be resilient in loss and be humble in defeat and in victory. It teaches you that you're only as good as your last match. It doesn't matter how good or bad you are. I want to instil the same values in my son. I ensure he takes his plates after he finishes the food. I ensure he does his chores and that a girl and a boy are equal. I think that's my responsibility as someone who speaks so much about gender equality," Mirza shared and also added that she keeps herself first sometimes to teach her son that self-love is important.

Taking things one at a time

In the last few months, Mirza has been at the receiving end of both judgements and support for several personal reasons, however, she tries to take everything in a positive stride. "Sometimes when I have a bad day or bad week, I come through them saying what's the worst that can happen? I can try and make it better when I have an opportunity tomorrow. That's what I have learned from my sport. I think that people forget when we play a sport or when we play against someone or with someone, we don't care which country or which colour they are. And I think that's what sport did to take everything in stride and move on," Mirza said.

With her successful career as a Tennis player spanning over two decades, Mirza, presently, is not keen on taking up a coaching or mentoring role after stepping away from the sport. However, she wants to continue to raise her voice where it matters. "My goals change over time. And today I have different sets of goals. I was not put on the earth to just hit tennis balls. I've been in this position for a reason. And I feel that I have to use that position to try and make whatever change and betterment I can," she said as we signed off.