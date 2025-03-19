ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Relive Telugu Cinema’s Finest Moments At Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse In Hyderabad, Plus Ram Gopal Varma and Anjum Rajabali Will Talk Movies

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is among the Telugu fan favourites you can watch at the festival ( Image courtesy Red Lorry Film Festival )

The Red Lorry Film Festival will run from March 21-23, 2025, in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The Hyderabad edition is called Parallel Verse and will be held from March 21st to 23rd, 2025 at Prasads Multiplex on NTR Marg. With a spectacular lineup of over 70 films from around the globe, the festival takes a deep dive into the rich cinematic heritage of Telugu cinema, offering audiences a rare opportunity to relive timeless classics on the silver screen.

For film lovers who cherish the magic of the past, the festival has ‘Timeless Tales’ and ‘Legacy Rewind’, two specially curated segments dedicated to Telugu cinema’s most revered films. Celebrated masterpieces such as Mayabazar (1957) and Missamma (1955) will once again flicker to life in darkened theatres, with filmmaker Ramesh Prasad calling it “a proud moment” for Telugu cinema.

The festival will also honour visionary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, showcasing retrospectives of Pushpaka Vimana (a pioneering silent film) and Aditya 369 (India’s first major time-travel epic). Meanwhile, fan-favourite hits like Kshana Kshanam, Happy Days, Manmadhudu, and Nene Raju Nene Mantri will allow audiences to relive their cinematic brilliance on the big screen.

Creative Exchange

Beyond the nostalgia of classic films, the festival will be a dynamic hub of thought-provoking discussions and creative exchange. Featuring over 120 films, engaging panel discussions, and interactive sessions, attendees will gain rare insights from some of the industry’s most accomplished names, including directors, screenwriters, composers, and actors.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma will lead a conversation on the future of cinema, while Sekhar Kammula will explore the art of adaptation in filmmaking. Screenwriter Anjum Rajabali will unveil the secrets behind crafting powerful narratives, and celebrated music composer Devi Sri Prasad, marking 25 years in the industry, will share behind-the-scenes stories from his most iconic compositions.