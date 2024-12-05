ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Telugu Brides, Take Fashion Tips From Sobhita Dhulipala For Your Wedding Ensembles

Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding to Naga Chaitanya is a masterclass in how traditional Telugu bridal fashion can make a statement. Draped in an antique gold Kanjeevaram silk saree with real gold zari and adorned with maximal temple jewellery, Sobhita embodied timeless elegance.

The wedding was held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, featuring a beautiful temple-themed decor. This event was especially meaningful as it was the first major celebration after the unveiling of the statue of Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) Garu, which honoured the legendary actor-producer’s 100th birth anniversary.

The ceremony began at the auspicious time of 8:13 pm. Family and friends came together to give their blessings to the couple. The rituals continued until 1 am, with Vedic chants and sacred ceremonies showcasing the richness of Telugu culture.

The ceremony began at the auspicious time of 8.13 pm (ETV Bharat)

Sobhita’s antique gold Kanjeevaram saree at the lagnam (main wedding ceremony) stole the spotlight. These handwoven silk sarees crafted in Tamil Nadu, are synonymous with Telugu weddings, thanks to their opulent texture and intricate motifs. The groom complemented her in a madhuparkham (a traditional white pancha with a striking red border).

How To Choose Your Saree

Opt for classic colours like gold, red, or green, which symbolise prosperity and auspiciousness in Telugu culture. Look for real zari work and traditional designs such as paisleys, peacocks, or temple motifs for a regal touch.

Pair your saree with a traditional blouse featuring puffed or half-sleeves and embellishments like zardozi or embroidery to complete the look.

The newlyweds with Naga's father Nagarjuna (ETV Bharat)

Maximal Jewellery