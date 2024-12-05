ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Telugu Brides, Take Fashion Tips From Sobhita Dhulipala For Your Wedding Ensembles

If you’re a Telugu bride-to-be, this wedding offers plenty of inspiration to ensure your big day is as glamorous and rooted in tradition as Shobhita's.

Sobhita Dhulipala with husband Naga Chaitanya and father-in-law Nagarjuna
Sobhita Dhulipala’s antique gold Kanjeevaram saree stole the show at the lagnam (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding to Naga Chaitanya is a masterclass in how traditional Telugu bridal fashion can make a statement. Draped in an antique gold Kanjeevaram silk saree with real gold zari and adorned with maximal temple jewellery, Sobhita embodied timeless elegance.

The wedding was held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, featuring a beautiful temple-themed decor. This event was especially meaningful as it was the first major celebration after the unveiling of the statue of Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) Garu, which honoured the legendary actor-producer’s 100th birth anniversary.

The ceremony began at the auspicious time of 8:13 pm. Family and friends came together to give their blessings to the couple. The rituals continued until 1 am, with Vedic chants and sacred ceremonies showcasing the richness of Telugu culture.

The ceremony began at the auspicious time of 8.13 pm
The ceremony began at the auspicious time of 8.13 pm (ETV Bharat)

Sobhita’s antique gold Kanjeevaram saree at the lagnam (main wedding ceremony) stole the spotlight. These handwoven silk sarees crafted in Tamil Nadu, are synonymous with Telugu weddings, thanks to their opulent texture and intricate motifs. The groom complemented her in a madhuparkham (a traditional white pancha with a striking red border).

How To Choose Your Saree

Opt for classic colours like gold, red, or green, which symbolise prosperity and auspiciousness in Telugu culture. Look for real zari work and traditional designs such as paisleys, peacocks, or temple motifs for a regal touch.

Pair your saree with a traditional blouse featuring puffed or half-sleeves and embellishments like zardozi or embroidery to complete the look.

The couple with Naga's father Nagarjuna
The newlyweds with Naga's father Nagarjuna (ETV Bharat)

Maximal Jewellery

Sobhita’s accessories spelt maximalism. She wore traditional temple jewellery that added depth and grandeur to her bridal ensemble. Telugu weddings are known for showcasing family heirlooms passed down through generations, so gold and precious stones are significant parts of the bridal look.

Must-Have Pieces: Incorporate a layered necklace set, vaddanam (waist belt), traditional jhumkas, and a maang tikka for a complete Telugu bridal look. Don’t forget the kasulaperu (a necklace made of gold coins).

Our tip is to balance heavy jewellery with minimalist makeup to let your accessories shine.

Tips For Telugu Brides

Sobhita’s wedding highlighted key Telugu traditions, each offering an opportunity for brides to flaunt traditional attire and accessories. Here’s how you can incorporate these customs into your wedding wardrobe:

  1. Pellikuthuru Ceremony: Wear a vibrant yellow saree with floral accessories for this pre-wedding ritual.
  2. Jeelakarra Bellam Ceremony: Opt for a bright green or red saree as you exchange vows.
  3. Talambralu: During this ritual, couples shower each other with rice and turmeric. A silk saree in shades of gold or cream creates a soft, ethereal vibe.

Madhuparkham For The Groom

Let’s not forget the groom. Naga Chaitanya’s madhuparkham attire (a white pancha with a red border) is a classic Telugu groom’s ensemble. Add subtle embroidery or zari work to the pancha to modernize the look without losing its traditional essence. Brides can coordinate with similar colours to create a cohesive look for the ceremony.

The groom complemented Shobhita in a madhuparkham
The groom complemented Shobhita in a madhuparkham (ETV Bharat)

Beauty Secrets For The Telugu Bride

Sobhita’s glowing skin and understated makeup were the perfect accompaniments to her grand attire. Telugu brides can achieve a similar look with these tips:

  • Stick to earthy tones for your makeup to let your saree and jewellery stand out.
  • Opt for a classic low bun adorned with fresh jasmine flowers to channel traditional aesthetics.
  • Keep your nails simple with a neutral or gold-toned polish to match your ensemble.

Incorporate Tradition Into Modern Weddings

The wedding ceremony honoured Telugu traditions
The wedding ceremony honoured Telugu traditions (ETV Bharat)

The Akkineni wedding beautifully blended heritage with contemporary elegance. Brides can do the same by:

  • Choosing sustainable silk sarees crafted by local weavers.
  • Adding personal touches, such as wearing a piece of heirloom jewellery or incorporating family traditions into the ceremony.
  • Creating a temple-themed wedding setup to highlight the grandeur of Telugu culture.

Whether you’re planning a grand affair or an intimate celebration, let this iconic wedding guide your choices. Celebrate your roots with pride, grace, and timeless elegance.

