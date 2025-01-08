Telecom Infra Provider Powers Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with 180 New Digital Towers

In a bid to make Mahakumbh 2025 “Digitally enabled”, furthering PM Modi’s Digital India vision, Indus Towers is partnering with Uttar Pradesh State Government & Distt. Administration to ensure seamless connectivity to all pilgrims and people of Prayagraj during Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

Indus Towers is committed to enhance and augment uninterrupted communications by deploying 180 towers in Prayagraj. This includes 110 permanent towers aimed at providing long-term connectivity in the city. Additionally, 70 “Cell on Wheels” towers are being set up in critical areas within the Mahakumbh Mela grounds.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar (IAS) said, “Mahakumbh Mela is a significant spiritual gathering for millions of devotees. Ahead of this auspicious occasion, we are delighted to see Indus Towers taking proactive steps to enhance connectivity in Prayagraj. The installation of 180 new towers will not only significantly improve communication but also enable new digital avenues. Millions of devotees will stay connected with their loved ones and access essential services seamlessly.”

Tejinder Kalra, Chief Operating Officer at Indus Towers said, “As we prepare for the Mahakumbh Mela, we recognize the importance of uninterrupted connectivity for millions of devotees. Our partnership with the Mela Administration and Prayagraj district administration enables us to boost the city's telecom infrastructure and enhance the digital experience for the devotees to manoeuvre through the grounds of Prayagraj with seamless connectivity.” Neeraj Singh, UPE Circle's CEO, Indus Towers said, “Our commitment to enhancing connectivity for the Mahakumbh Mela is a crucial part of our efforts to ensure smooth communication for millions of pilgrims.”