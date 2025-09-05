Teacher's Day Famous Quotes, Images And Messages To Express Gratitude And Reverence To The Ones You Taught You Everything

ETV Bharat / lifestyle

There are people who enter our lives for a brief moment and leave a lasting mark. And then there are those who stay, shaping who we become, day after day. Our teachers belong to this second category. They are not only carriers of information but also cultivators of imagination, courage, and knowledge.

Every year, on September 5th, India pauses to honour these guiding lights on Teacher’s Day. The date marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: India’s former President, a philosopher, and above all, a remarkable teacher. When his students once requested to celebrate his birthday, he humbly suggested that the day be observed instead as a tribute to all teachers. What a gesture of selflessness and vision!

Happy Teacher's Day (ETV Bharat)

Teacher’s Day is meant to thank those who saw in us what we could not yet see. To appreciate the ones who stayed late after class, encouraged us when we failed, and demanded more from us because they believed we had it in us. They are architects of the future, building not structures, but human beings. Gratitude without expression is incomplete, Teacher’s Day is also about words. Wishes, greetings, and heartfelt quotes (shared in classrooms, on WhatsApp groups, across Facebook timelines, and sometimes in a personal message) become small offerings of love and respect.