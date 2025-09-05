ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Teacher's Day Famous Quotes, Images And Messages To Express Gratitude And Reverence To The Ones You Taught You Everything

Here are some of the most meaningful quotes, wishes, and greetings you can share this Teacher’s Day.

Teacher's Day and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (right)
Teacher's Day on September 5 marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (right) (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : September 5, 2025 at 10:49 AM IST

There are people who enter our lives for a brief moment and leave a lasting mark. And then there are those who stay, shaping who we become, day after day. Our teachers belong to this second category. They are not only carriers of information but also cultivators of imagination, courage, and knowledge.

Every year, on September 5th, India pauses to honour these guiding lights on Teacher’s Day. The date marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: India’s former President, a philosopher, and above all, a remarkable teacher. When his students once requested to celebrate his birthday, he humbly suggested that the day be observed instead as a tribute to all teachers. What a gesture of selflessness and vision!

Happy Teacher's Day
Happy Teacher's Day (ETV Bharat)

Teacher’s Day is meant to thank those who saw in us what we could not yet see. To appreciate the ones who stayed late after class, encouraged us when we failed, and demanded more from us because they believed we had it in us. They are architects of the future, building not structures, but human beings. Gratitude without expression is incomplete, Teacher’s Day is also about words. Wishes, greetings, and heartfelt quotes (shared in classrooms, on WhatsApp groups, across Facebook timelines, and sometimes in a personal message) become small offerings of love and respect.

Here are some of the most meaningful quotes, wishes, and greetings you can share this Teacher’s Day, crafted to honour those who have given us the most priceless of gifts: the power to dream, the courage to act, and the discipline to become more.

Happy Teacher's Day
Happy Teacher's Day (ETV Bharat)

Famous Quotes to Honour Teachers

  1. “True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.” Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, educator
  2. “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” - Albert Einstein, scientist
  3. “The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” - William Arthur Ward, American motivational writer
  4. “A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.” - Henry Adams, historian
  5. “Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well.” - Aristotle, Greek philosopher and polymath
  6. “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.” - Malala Yousafzai, Nobel prize-winning activist
  7. “I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well.” - Alexander the Great
  8. “While we teach, we learn.” - Seneca, Stoic philosopher
  9. “When you learn, teach. When you get, give.” - Maya Angelou, poet and memoirist

Teacher’s Day Wishes for WhatsApp

Happy Teacher's Day
Happy Teacher's Day (ETV Bharat)
Happy Teacher's Day
Happy Teacher's Day (ETV Bharat)
Happy Teacher's Day
Happy Teacher's Day (ETV Bharat)
  • Happy Teacher’s Day to the one who taught me more than subjects—the one who taught me how to believe in myself.
  • To my teacher: you didn’t just prepare me for exams, you prepared me for life. Thank you, and Happy Teacher’s Day.
  • On this day, I remember with gratitude every lesson, every word of encouragement, and every act of patience. Wishing you a blessed Teacher’s Day.
  • You are the mentor who became my role model, my guide, and my source of inspiration. Happy Teacher’s Day.
  • A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. Wishing you joy and love this Teacher’s Day.

Inspiring Teacher’s Day Greetings For Facebook

Happy Teacher's Day
Happy Teacher's Day (ETV Bharat)
Happy Teacher's Day
Happy Teacher's Day (ETV Bharat)
  • Today we celebrate those who build futures not with bricks, but with books. Happy Teacher’s Day!
  • A true teacher doesn’t just transfer knowledge. They awaken the fire within. To all the mentors, gurus, and guides—thank you for everything. Happy Teacher’s Day.
  • Behind every success story, there is a teacher who believed first. Wishing all teachers a day of joy and respect.
  • Happy Teacher’s Day! May we all honour our mentors by living with integrity, purpose, and passion.
  • The best tribute we can give our teachers is to live a life of excellence. Thank you for showing the way. Happy Teacher’s Day.

