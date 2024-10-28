14-Year-Old Tavish Pahwa Shines On Global Tennis Stage, Aims For Grand Slam At 16

At a time when most teenagers are busy perfecting their selfie angles, there exists a 14-year-old teen, Tavish Pahwa, whose backhand is sharper than his fashion sense and whose serve has opponents feeling unsteady. Tavish rising tennis prodigy who won the Singles title at the prestigious J60 ITF Juniors Tournament held in Colombo last month, had an impressive final with Roman Kulpin of Russia with scores of 6-2, 6-3. For Tavish, winning this championship is a relief more than a feeling of joy and achievement. "It's incredible, especially after all the hard work that I have put in. It's like a reward for my efforts," he says.

Hitting at the right ball

The tournament, part of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Juniors circuit, attracts young athletes from around the globe who aim to carve a place for themselves in the competitive arena of junior tennis. "This achievement is due to my hardwork and the hours of game and physical practice," says Tavish adding that the semi-final match was the toughest match he has ever played. "It was neck to neck and very close. I was continuously taking deep breaths and focusing one point at a time. I knew I had to keep playing well and competing till the last match to win the tournament. I was nervous but when I went into the match I got my rhythm and felt more confident," he adds.

From hours of practice to hitting the gym every day, sacrificing outside food, and a mindset well beyond his years – Tavish says it's his resilience and focus that has made her win the championship. "I practice at least four hours a day and work out for one hour. I crave pizza and burgers but I can't eat that. I miss many things that children of my age do," says Tavish who lives with his Australian coach Todd Clark in Gurugram. "I miss meeting friends and doing other fun activities but I enjoy what I am doing. It's a small sacrifice I have to make to achieve my big dreams," muses the young champion.

Tavish Pahwa (ETV Bharat)

Wise beyond his years

With online classes, an exception made by his school administration to help him focus on his game, Tavish has immense support from his family members. His inclination toward tennis is credited to his father who is fond of playing the game. Tavish was only four when he first held the tennis racket. "My father and brother used to play tennis and I saw them. As soon as I was introduced to the game, I loved it. I always wanted to do something in sports. If not tennis, I may be playing some other sport."

Before a match, Tavish focuses on visualizing his game plan and listening to music. He admires Novak Djokovic and Sumit Nagal and tries to incorporate their tactics into his game strategies. When asked about his future goals, tennis remains constant and winning a Grand Slam tennis tournament at 16 is his short-term goal. "One day I want to play bigger championships and earn more ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) points to achieve a higher ranking. I keep repeating the same thing every day and week. It gets boring but I do that," he says.

Tavish Pahwa post winning the Singles title at Junior ITF in Colombo (ETV Bharat)

Balancing play and pressure

When not practising or lifting weights, Tavish is busy watching movies and matches or spending time with family. "I don't get much time to be with my friends. I prioritize my game and try to improve it by watching the sport videos," he says, adding that he also doesn't take much pressure about people's expectations and admits that he likes the attention he receives from his school administration and other students. "I take pressure during the match and not after that. I work hard and practice well to win. I take one thing at a time and look forward to the next achievement," he signs off.