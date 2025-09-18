The Hand That Shaped Modern Percussion, Taufiq Qureshi Is Bringing Fusion, Melody, And A 13-Year-Old Flute Prodigy To The Stage
The percussion maestro is at the helm of 'Sounds of India' at NCPA Mumbai, so expect breath percussion, vocal percussion, djembe, and rich collabs.
Most of the time, unless percussionists are sitting on a cajón or thrashing at a rock gig, they don’t get noticed. But Taufiq Qureshi is not one of those percussionists. For better or worse, he is the hand that shaped the very idea of what Indian percussion could sound like in the modern world. His father, the legendary Ustad Allah Rakha, was the tabla maestro who made Indian rhythm a global language. His brother is the late maestro Zakir Hussain. It would have been easy to live in their shadows. Instead, Qureshi went off and did something both rebellious and brilliant: he brought the African djembe into Indian music.
That one move, importing an instrument that looked like it belonged on a beach in Senegal rather than a stage in Mumbai, changed the vocabulary of Indian rhythm. Suddenly, you could hear the cadence of the tabla in the thump of the djembe. Suddenly, folk rhythms could sit next to jazz improvisations without looking like awkward dinner guests. If Zakir gave Indian percussion global respect, Taufiq gave it global possibilities.
On September 19, at the Tata Theatre, NCPA Mumbai, Qureshi is doing what he does best: pulling people and sounds together into something you didn’t know you needed until it happens in front of you. The concert, called 'Sounds of India', is a collaboration with Sahachari Foundation Events. The cast is eclectic:
Vijay Prakash, a National Award-winning playback singer who can sing in more languages than most of us can order dinner in, and whose voice has travelled from Bollywood to AR Rahman’s world stage.
Sangeet Haldipur, a composer and producer who treats classical scales like Lego blocks: something to stack and unstack until they form surprising new structures.
Anirban Roy, who is only 13. He plays the flute with a kind of improvisational daring that most musicians don’t manage until they’re old enough to file tax returns.
Qureshi’s ensembles are never about “fusion” in that tired marketing sense of “let’s mash a sitar with an electric guitar and call it something clever.” They’re about conversation between rhythm and melody, between youth and experience, between tradition and experiment. Sounds of India has Qureshi at the helm, so expect breath percussion, vocal percussion, djembe, and that uncanny ability to make rhythm sound like a philosophy instead of just a beat.
So yes, you could spend your Friday evening watching Netflix reruns or scrolling endlessly through videos of people making pasta. Or you could be at the Tata Theatre, Nariman Point, watching the man who turned a drum from West Africa into a permanent citizen of Indian music, alongside a singer who can soar, a composer who can twist expectations, and a teenager who might just make you feel you’ve wasted your own adolescence.
