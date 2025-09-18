ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Hand That Shaped Modern Percussion, Taufiq Qureshi Is Bringing Fusion, Melody, And A 13-Year-Old Flute Prodigy To The Stage

Most of the time, unless percussionists are sitting on a cajón or thrashing at a rock gig, they don’t get noticed. But Taufiq Qureshi is not one of those percussionists. For better or worse, he is the hand that shaped the very idea of what Indian percussion could sound like in the modern world. His father, the legendary Ustad Allah Rakha, was the tabla maestro who made Indian rhythm a global language. His brother is the late maestro Zakir Hussain. It would have been easy to live in their shadows. Instead, Qureshi went off and did something both rebellious and brilliant: he brought the African djembe into Indian music.

That one move, importing an instrument that looked like it belonged on a beach in Senegal rather than a stage in Mumbai, changed the vocabulary of Indian rhythm. Suddenly, you could hear the cadence of the tabla in the thump of the djembe. Suddenly, folk rhythms could sit next to jazz improvisations without looking like awkward dinner guests. If Zakir gave Indian percussion global respect, Taufiq gave it global possibilities.

On September 19, at the Tata Theatre, NCPA Mumbai, Qureshi is doing what he does best: pulling people and sounds together into something you didn’t know you needed until it happens in front of you. The concert, called 'Sounds of India', is a collaboration with Sahachari Foundation Events. The cast is eclectic: