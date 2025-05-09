Three South Asian Rock Bands Are Using Music to Fight Mental Illness, Economic Crisis, and Climate Collapse

In June 2025, three rock bands from across South Asia will take to stages in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai not to promote a new album but to start a conversation. The Tatakai India Tour, named after the Japanese word for “battle,” is not your typical music tour. There are no label-sponsored VIP lounges or flashy afterparties. There is, instead, purpose.

The three bands (Nemophilis and Rain In Sahara from India, and Paranoid Earthling from Sri Lanka) are bringing not just their music, but their causes. Each of them is taking on one of the most daunting issues of our time: Mental health. Economic inequality. Climate change. And they’re doing it with guitars, projectors and confetti.

If you’re thinking this sounds a little too idealistic to be real, you’re not alone. Social movements in South Asia are rarely led by rock musicians. Perhaps this is exactly why Tatakai matters.

The Genesis of Tatakai

Six months ago, Nemophilis was touring the Northeast when they stumbled across a live set by Rain In Sahara. “We saw how they were conscious about social issues in their music,” recalls drummer Akarsh Singh from Nemophilis. That encounter was a spark. Soon after, Paranoid Earthling joined the conversation, and the framework for Tatakai began to form.

The tour’s name came out of a brainstorming session, and while the word is Japanese, the struggle it represents is quite South Asian. Nemophilis is using its music to address depression and mental health. Paranoid Earthling, battle-scarred from Sri Lanka’s economic collapse, is speaking out about rising prices and scarcity. Rain In Sahara is confronting the climate emergency. But Tatakai isn’t just about the causes. It’s about the community that forms around them.

Message in a Song

If you want to understand how art becomes activism, it helps to begin with a detail. Something small. A single object or moment. For Nemophilis, it’s confetti. At the end of each show, as the lights dim and the final chords fade, a burst of paper fills the air. Each piece reads: “You are not alone.”

It sounds gimmicky until you remember that the band once received a letter from a teenage girl in Kuala Lumpur. She’d been bullied at school and was struggling to talk to anyone. Then she heard Nemophilis live. “Since you said we could reach out, I thought maybe I could,” she wrote. That message was what gave her courage to reach out about her mental health struggles. Another fan video-called her brother from the ICU during a live concert. “He hadn’t smiled in weeks,” she said. “But he smiled during your set.”

Nemophilis (Image by special arrangement)

For Paranoid Earthling, the message is grittier. “Initially, it was teenage angst,” says manager Sarah Hannan, “but the civil war, the economic collapse, the rising disparity... these shaped the band’s ethos.” They write songs about shortages, protest, the reality that having money in Sri Lanka doesn’t always mean access to medicine or food.

For Rain In Sahara, the message is planetary. They've collaborated with international non-profits in the past like Fridays For Future and Transparency International. “We’ve been working with schools and colleges in Assam,” bassist Rajat Bangia says. “We teach students how to identify issues in their community and express them through art.” Their visuals include images of waste, deforestation, and climate collapse. It’s unsettling but that’s the point.

Artivism in Context

In sociology, there's a term: liminal space, which refers to the threshold between what was and what will be. In South Asia, where pop culture is often apolitical, Tatakai sits squarely in this liminal space. It isn’t full-on protest music nor is it commercial entertainment. It’s something in-between.

The artists are consciously keeping ticket prices low. “Visibility matters more than revenue,” says Akarsh. They’re tying up with nonprofits and local green groups for post-show workshops, tree planting drives and climate literacy programs.

Rain In Sahara (Image by special arrangement)

“Activism isn’t just yelling into a mike,” Rajat adds. “It’s listening and showing up after the show.” Sarah agrees. “In Sri Lanka, spoken word and protest poetry are growing. We see music as an extension of that movement.” After one show, she says, a group of teens told the band: “Your lyrics made us think about things that never crossed our minds.”

Each show on the Tatakai tour is a multi-sensory experience. There are spoken word segments, animations, video loops of climate disasters, propaganda machines, scrolling social media feeds. “We want the audience to feel something after they leave,” says Akarsh. “Our songs are just the beginning of the conversation.”

What Happens Next?

The tour is planned in three parts. The first leg will cover four Indian cities in June. The second will head to the Northeast and finally, they’ll take the message to Sri Lanka: home turf for Paranoid Earthling. But more than stages and setlists, Tatakai is about infrastructure. These bands are building a scaffolding for other musicians to join. They’re setting a blueprint: music as movement.

“South Asian artists are often ignored on global platforms,” Sarah says. “Because of language, or skin colour, or simply lack of access. But slowly, that’s changing.”

Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell describes transformation as the sum of small, almost invisible moments that accumulate into something irreversible. Tatakai might be one of those moments. A fan choosing to get therapy after a show. A student planting a tree. A band deciding that filling up a room with people who care is more valuable than chasing stadium crowds. This is music not just for the ears, but for the conscience. In an age of shrinking attention spans and viral choreography, these musicians aren’t trying to chase trends. They’re chasing resonance.