Tamil Nadu's 'Bullet Rani' On Way To Maha Kumbh, Travelling 2,000 Km Across 36 Dists

Kanpur: With an aim of spreading the importance of Maha Kumbh and Indian culture, Rajlakshmi Manda, popularly known as 'Bullet Rani', has undertaken a journey to Prayagraj on her Royal Enfield and reached Kanpur on Sunday
Bullet Rani said her journey began from Bhadohi on January 9 and is set to end at Triveni Sangam after 22 days, covering 2,000 kilometres across 36 districts.
"I want to tell all countrymen that in this historic festival, people should reach Prayagraj in maximum numbers and purify their lives by taking holy dip at Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of the three rivers of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati," she said.
Rajlakshmi said she hails from Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, but is now living in Sundarban in Bhadohi. She said she is a sanyasi and is getting a 180-foot-copper Shivling installed at the Ram Janaki Mandir Ashram in Bhadohi. She is the only child of her parents, she added.
Bullet Rani said she is on her way to the Maha Kumbh on a bike and during her journey, she is spreading the importance of taking dip in Triveni Sangam, Jyotirlingas and Sanatan Dharma. She will reach Prayagraj via Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Moradabad, Delhi, Mathura, Etawah and Chitrakoot.
When Rajlakshmi reached BJP's regional office in Keshav Nagar today, party leaders namely Prakash Pal, Shivram Singh, Deepu Pandey, Dinesh Kushwaha, Anup Awasthi, Manish Tripathi and workers welcomed her with flowers.
After a brief halt at Kanpur, she left for Chitrakoot. "I am going to Maha Kumbh to save faith and culture. Everyone should reach Prayagraj and bath in the holy water," she added.
Bullet Rani emphasised on the importance of setting up a Sanatan Board saying, "This is important to save our culture, temple and Sanatan Dharma. I fully support this. The board should be formed as soon as possible," she said.
Bullet Rani has registered her name in many record books. In 2016, she pulled a nine-tonne truck for women empowerment and has also made an entry into the Guinness Book of Records by pulling a six-tonne weight with teeth and five-tonnes with her hair.
In 2022, she had pulled a truck with a nine-foot-tall Shivling weighing nine tonne and visited the 12 Jyotirlingas before install the Shivling in Bhadohi.
In 2024, she travelled 21,000 km in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She started her journey on February 12 from Madurai in her bike.
