Daredevil Ajith Kumar Sets Adventure Goals In His 50s: His Fabulous Car And Bike Collection Is Proof

Ajith Kumar, one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated stars, is not just a master of his craft but also a man who lives life on his own terms. In his 50s, he has embraced an adventurous lifestyle that combines his love for motor sports, luxury travel, and an enviable collection of bikes and cars. The actor this morning crashed a race car during Dubai 24 Hours practice and nearly escaped a major crash. The actor will resume practice today after he managed to escape unhurt. While the news has concerned his fans, the actor has been living a life full of small and big adventurs.

A passion for motor sports

Ajith Kumar’s love for motor sports is legendary. An accomplished racer, he has participated in several professional competitions, including the Formula 2 championship and national racing events. When he is not racing or shooting, Thala Ajith is often found traveling to exotic destinations. Known for keeping a low profile during his trips, he explores the world’s hidden gems with an almost spiritual curiosity. Whether it’s cruising through the scenic landscapes of Europe or embarking on road trips across India, Ajith’s travel diaries are nothing short of inspirational.

Unlike many celebrities who flaunt their vacations on social media, Ajith prefers to keep his journeys private, adding mystery to his personality.

A garage to envy

Ajith has a massive collection of luxurious card and bikes. From BMW S1000RR (Rs 24 lakh), Aprillia Caponord 1200 (Rs 20.5 lakh), BMW K1300s (Rs 22 lakh), Kawasaki Ninja ZX 14R (Rs 20 lakh), to Ferrari 458 Italia (4.8 crore) BMW 740 LI (87 lakh), Honda Accord V6 (Rs 30 lakh), Lamborghini Car (Rs 3.4 crore), and a Ferrari (9 crore), his garage is a dream for any automobile enthusiast. A true connoisseur, Ajith, reportedly, personally maintain his vehicles, treating them as prized possessions.

Apart from his love for cars and bike, the Valimai actor also enjoys the comforts of high-end living. The actor is also known for his philanthropic efforts and humility. Whether he’s racing on a track, exploring a new destination, or cruising in a luxury car, Ajith’s zest for adventure shows that life after 50 can be just as exciting, if not more.