ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Daredevil Ajith Kumar Sets Adventure Goals In His 50s: His Fabulous Car And Bike Collection Is Proof

From motor sports to globe-trotting on bike, Ajith Kumar’s adventurous lifestyle is inspiring while also setting benchmarks for living with passion and style in 50s

Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Ajith Kumar, one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated stars, is not just a master of his craft but also a man who lives life on his own terms. In his 50s, he has embraced an adventurous lifestyle that combines his love for motor sports, luxury travel, and an enviable collection of bikes and cars. The actor this morning crashed a race car during Dubai 24 Hours practice and nearly escaped a major crash. The actor will resume practice today after he managed to escape unhurt. While the news has concerned his fans, the actor has been living a life full of small and big adventurs.

A passion for motor sports

Ajith Kumar’s love for motor sports is legendary. An accomplished racer, he has participated in several professional competitions, including the Formula 2 championship and national racing events. When he is not racing or shooting, Thala Ajith is often found traveling to exotic destinations. Known for keeping a low profile during his trips, he explores the world’s hidden gems with an almost spiritual curiosity. Whether it’s cruising through the scenic landscapes of Europe or embarking on road trips across India, Ajith’s travel diaries are nothing short of inspirational.

Unlike many celebrities who flaunt their vacations on social media, Ajith prefers to keep his journeys private, adding mystery to his personality.

A garage to envy

Ajith has a massive collection of luxurious card and bikes. From BMW S1000RR (Rs 24 lakh), Aprillia Caponord 1200 (Rs 20.5 lakh), BMW K1300s (Rs 22 lakh), Kawasaki Ninja ZX 14R (Rs 20 lakh), to Ferrari 458 Italia (4.8 crore) BMW 740 LI (87 lakh), Honda Accord V6 (Rs 30 lakh), Lamborghini Car (Rs 3.4 crore), and a Ferrari (9 crore), his garage is a dream for any automobile enthusiast. A true connoisseur, Ajith, reportedly, personally maintain his vehicles, treating them as prized possessions.

Apart from his love for cars and bike, the Valimai actor also enjoys the comforts of high-end living. The actor is also known for his philanthropic efforts and humility. Whether he’s racing on a track, exploring a new destination, or cruising in a luxury car, Ajith’s zest for adventure shows that life after 50 can be just as exciting, if not more.

Read More:

  1. In Pictures: Ibrahim Ali khan, The Prince Who Doesn't Play 'Saif' With Fashion
  2. Get Ready Bengaluru Comic Con 2025, A Weekend Of Fandom and Cosplay
  3. Exclusive | Hyderabad Boy Vijay Varma: "Lady luck Is On My Side Right Now"

Ajith Kumar, one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated stars, is not just a master of his craft but also a man who lives life on his own terms. In his 50s, he has embraced an adventurous lifestyle that combines his love for motor sports, luxury travel, and an enviable collection of bikes and cars. The actor this morning crashed a race car during Dubai 24 Hours practice and nearly escaped a major crash. The actor will resume practice today after he managed to escape unhurt. While the news has concerned his fans, the actor has been living a life full of small and big adventurs.

A passion for motor sports

Ajith Kumar’s love for motor sports is legendary. An accomplished racer, he has participated in several professional competitions, including the Formula 2 championship and national racing events. When he is not racing or shooting, Thala Ajith is often found traveling to exotic destinations. Known for keeping a low profile during his trips, he explores the world’s hidden gems with an almost spiritual curiosity. Whether it’s cruising through the scenic landscapes of Europe or embarking on road trips across India, Ajith’s travel diaries are nothing short of inspirational.

Unlike many celebrities who flaunt their vacations on social media, Ajith prefers to keep his journeys private, adding mystery to his personality.

A garage to envy

Ajith has a massive collection of luxurious card and bikes. From BMW S1000RR (Rs 24 lakh), Aprillia Caponord 1200 (Rs 20.5 lakh), BMW K1300s (Rs 22 lakh), Kawasaki Ninja ZX 14R (Rs 20 lakh), to Ferrari 458 Italia (4.8 crore) BMW 740 LI (87 lakh), Honda Accord V6 (Rs 30 lakh), Lamborghini Car (Rs 3.4 crore), and a Ferrari (9 crore), his garage is a dream for any automobile enthusiast. A true connoisseur, Ajith, reportedly, personally maintain his vehicles, treating them as prized possessions.

Apart from his love for cars and bike, the Valimai actor also enjoys the comforts of high-end living. The actor is also known for his philanthropic efforts and humility. Whether he’s racing on a track, exploring a new destination, or cruising in a luxury car, Ajith’s zest for adventure shows that life after 50 can be just as exciting, if not more.

Read More:

  1. In Pictures: Ibrahim Ali khan, The Prince Who Doesn't Play 'Saif' With Fashion
  2. Get Ready Bengaluru Comic Con 2025, A Weekend Of Fandom and Cosplay
  3. Exclusive | Hyderabad Boy Vijay Varma: "Lady luck Is On My Side Right Now"

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AJITH KUMAR BIKE COLLECTIONTAMIL ACTOR AJITH KUMARDUBAI 24 HACTORS WHO DO MOTOR SPORTSAJITH KUMAR BIKES AND CARS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.