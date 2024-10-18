ETV Bharat / lifestyle

NASA Is Offering 25 Crore To Solve This Simple Puzzle; Know More Details

NASA is calling on innovators worldwide to join the new LunaRecycle Challenge, offering a staggering Rs 25 crore ($3 million) in prizes for breakthrough ideas in recycling material waste during deep space missions. This exciting challenge is open to everyone, sparking ideation and ingenuity to tackle one of the most urgent issues of future space exploration—waste management.

As NASA advances its Artemis Mission and other lunar and space ambitions, building a sustainable human presence on the Moon is a key focus. Developing efficient recycling solutions to reduce solid waste is essential for the success and sustainability of long-term lunar missions.

Through this open innovation challenge, NASA aims to harness the public's creativity to rethink waste management in space. This could not only revolutionize how we handle waste on future missions but also lead to more sustainable waste solutions here on Earth.

What is NASA's LunaRecycle Challenge?

LunaRecycle Challenge is a two-track global competition seeking innovative recycling solutions for lunar surface missions. (Getty Images)

The LunaRecycle Challenge is a two-track global competition seeking innovative recycling solutions for lunar surface missions. The purpose is to maximize the amount of waste that can be recycled from various categories relevant to a year-long lunar mission. Teams can compete in either or both tracks, each offering its own set of prizes. NASA’s LunaRecycle Challenge includes two competition tracks: