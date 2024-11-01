ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Tabu’s Stunning Black Off-Shoulder Gown Is Perfect For Your Next Winter Party

Tabu lit up the premiere of Dune: Prophecy at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, looking breathtaking in a timeless black gown

Tabu in Black Off-Shoulder Gown at the premier of Dune: Prophecy in New York
Tabu in Black Off-Shoulder Gown at the premier of Dune: Prophecy in New York (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Tabu is known not just for her acting skills but for redefining beauty in the entertainment world. At the premiere of Dune: Prophecy in New York, she wowed the crowd in a black off-shoulder gown by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This elegant gown, blending traditional and modern design, made a classy impression of her personality.

The gown, inspired by a traditional Indian Angarakha, kept its classic feel with a modern, off-shoulder style. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared on Instagram that the gown is part of their special “Crushed Silk” collection, originally created by chance 38 years ago. This piece is made from over 50 meters of pure Khadi silk, creating a rich, textured look that flows beautifully.

The gown’s long sleeves framed Tabu’s silhouette perfectly, adding both sophistication and glamour. She wore delicate earrings by Amrapali Jewels to complement her gown without overshadowing it. Her sleek hair bun kept the focus on the gown, while her smoky silver eye makeup added a touch of mystery to her look.

For the Stylish Woman:
Want to channel Tabu's elegance? An off-shoulder gown in silk or any fabric of your choice is perfect for any evening event, from a house gathering to a night out. Pair it with statement earrings, a stylish bun, and smoky eye makeup, and you’ll be ready to make a grand entrance!

Read More:

  1. Khadi For Diwali Dressing, And What To Team It With
  2. Diwali Glow-Up: Easy-To-Follow Tips For Brighter Skin
  3. Diwali Styling: Channel Your Love For Diamond Jewellery With These Mix And Match Tips

Tabu is known not just for her acting skills but for redefining beauty in the entertainment world. At the premiere of Dune: Prophecy in New York, she wowed the crowd in a black off-shoulder gown by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This elegant gown, blending traditional and modern design, made a classy impression of her personality.

The gown, inspired by a traditional Indian Angarakha, kept its classic feel with a modern, off-shoulder style. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared on Instagram that the gown is part of their special “Crushed Silk” collection, originally created by chance 38 years ago. This piece is made from over 50 meters of pure Khadi silk, creating a rich, textured look that flows beautifully.

The gown’s long sleeves framed Tabu’s silhouette perfectly, adding both sophistication and glamour. She wore delicate earrings by Amrapali Jewels to complement her gown without overshadowing it. Her sleek hair bun kept the focus on the gown, while her smoky silver eye makeup added a touch of mystery to her look.

For the Stylish Woman:
Want to channel Tabu's elegance? An off-shoulder gown in silk or any fabric of your choice is perfect for any evening event, from a house gathering to a night out. Pair it with statement earrings, a stylish bun, and smoky eye makeup, and you’ll be ready to make a grand entrance!

Read More:

  1. Khadi For Diwali Dressing, And What To Team It With
  2. Diwali Glow-Up: Easy-To-Follow Tips For Brighter Skin
  3. Diwali Styling: Channel Your Love For Diamond Jewellery With These Mix And Match Tips

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TABUBLACK OFF SHOULDER GOWNABU JANI AND SANDEEP KHOSLADUNE PROPHECYTABU IN A BLACK OFF SHOULDER GOWN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.