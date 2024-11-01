Tabu’s Stunning Black Off-Shoulder Gown Is Perfect For Your Next Winter Party

Tabu is known not just for her acting skills but for redefining beauty in the entertainment world. At the premiere of Dune: Prophecy in New York, she wowed the crowd in a black off-shoulder gown by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This elegant gown, blending traditional and modern design, made a classy impression of her personality.

The gown, inspired by a traditional Indian Angarakha, kept its classic feel with a modern, off-shoulder style. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared on Instagram that the gown is part of their special “Crushed Silk” collection, originally created by chance 38 years ago. This piece is made from over 50 meters of pure Khadi silk, creating a rich, textured look that flows beautifully.

The gown’s long sleeves framed Tabu’s silhouette perfectly, adding both sophistication and glamour. She wore delicate earrings by Amrapali Jewels to complement her gown without overshadowing it. Her sleek hair bun kept the focus on the gown, while her smoky silver eye makeup added a touch of mystery to her look.

For the Stylish Woman:

Want to channel Tabu's elegance? An off-shoulder gown in silk or any fabric of your choice is perfect for any evening event, from a house gathering to a night out. Pair it with statement earrings, a stylish bun, and smoky eye makeup, and you’ll be ready to make a grand entrance!