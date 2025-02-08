Post-Taarak Mehta, Shailesh Lodha Debuts In Theatre, Calls It A Natural Extension Of His Love For Art

Shailesh Lodha, who became a household name in India as Mehta Saheb in the iconic TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, surprised everyone with his decision to bid farewell to the show. While the actor continued to make appearances at various poetry and reality shows, he never really opened up about the reason behind his exit. However, his departure seems to have opened doors for new ventures—one of them being a theatre play titled Dad's Girlfriend.

Marking his theatre debut with acclaimed playwright and director Atul Satya Koushik—known for his mythological subjects and complex narratives—this new collaboration promises a blend of comedy, emotions, and family dynamics. The play explores generational misunderstandings with warmth and wit, offering a fresh perspective on relationships that resonates with audiences of all ages. For Shailesh, stepping into the world of theatre feels like a natural extension of his artistic journey. "My love for poetry and literature has deeply enriched my performance. The rhythm, emotion, and depth found in written words translate beautifully to the stage," says the actor, as we speak to him ahead of his performance this evening in Mumbai.

The Creative Road Ahead

Talking about his collaboration with Koushik, he says they both share a common vision for storytelling. "I have admired his work in mythological plays, and when we discussed Dad's Girlfriend, it became clear that his direction would beautifully illuminate the layers of comedy and emotion within the narrative," explains the actor, who plays the protagonist in the play.

When asked if he is particularly excited about any upcoming projects, the actor expresses his desire to explore diverse roles. "I always keep an eye on exciting projects in theatre, television, and cinema. I look forward to exploring roles that challenge me creatively and allow me to connect with audiences in new ways," he says. He further adds that, as an artist, he wants to expand his horizons. "Art is limitless, and I want to continue pushing myself into new territories as opportunities arise. But my first love will always be poetry."

Cast of the play Dad's Girlfriend by Atul Satya Koushik (ETV Bharat)

A Refreshing New Wave

With a career in the industry spanning over two decades, Shailesh has observed many changes in terms of innovation and diversity. He notes, "The evolution of television and theatre is fascinating; both mediums have embraced innovation and diversity. As audiences demand more engaging content, creators are now exploring complex narratives and characters. This shift has enriched both theatre and television, offering a broader spectrum of storytelling than ever before."

But is the audience ready to experiment with different genres, we ask. "Indeed. They seek authenticity and relatability, which pushes creators to step outside traditional boundaries. This openness is refreshing, as it allows for more innovative and nuanced storytelling that reflects contemporary society," he explains.

As we bring our conversation to a close, we ask him how he stays grounded amid the fame and ever-evolving industry. He quickly responds, "Constant reflection and openness to change." He adds, "I remain anchored by my love for the art, my family and friends, and by embracing new experiences and learning opportunities. This mindset allows me to reinvent myself while staying true to my core values and passions," he concludes.