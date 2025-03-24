ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ripped Jeans Are Out, Sweatpant Jeans Are In This Summer: The Comfort Takeover No One Saw Coming

If you’ve been holding onto shredded denims, it might be time to let them go. The era of uncomfortable denim is over. Ripped jeans have had their moment, but nothing about them says “cozy and effortless.” For years, fashion has demanded that we make sacrifices. Want to look stylish? You’ll need to endure stiff denim and waistbands. Craving comfort? You’re doomed to live in sweatpants that often look like you gave up on life. But what if you could have the best of both worlds? Enter sweatpant jeans: the glorious hybrid that has turned the fashion world on its head.

A Tale of Two Pants

Sweats and jeans have always lived in two very different realms. Sweatpants are home pants: stretchy, forgiving, and perfect for activities that involve sitting for long periods. Jeans, on the other hand, are “outside” pants, notoriously stiff but somehow necessary for looking put-together in public. It took years, but fashion has finally given us a solution: sweatpant jeans, the ultimate two-in-one marvel that lets you be both stylish and comfortable at the same time.

The trend has been bubbling under the surface for years. Supermodel Paulina Porizkova was ahead of the curve, raving about her Rag & Bone sweatpant jeans back in 2022, calling them her most precious closet essential. In 2023, Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett strutted onto Jimmy Kimmel Live! in denim joggers, proving that even Hollywood royalty had embraced the trend. Fast forward to 2025, and sweatpant jeans have taken over social media, fashion runways, and street style, leaving ripped jeans in the dust.

Celebs Are on Board, Too

If you need more convincing, just take a look at some of the most stylish celebrities embracing the trend.

Disha Patani was spotted rocking the trend with effortless ease, pairing hers with a fitted crop top and chunky sneakers... casual but cool.