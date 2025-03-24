Ripped Jeans Are Out, Sweatpant Jeans Are In This Summer: The Comfort Takeover No One Saw Coming

If you’ve been holding onto shredded denims, it might be time to let them go. The era of uncomfortable denim is over. Ripped jeans have had their moment, but nothing about them says “cozy and effortless.” For years, fashion has demanded that we make sacrifices. Want to look stylish? You’ll need to endure stiff denim and waistbands. Craving comfort? You’re doomed to live in sweatpants that often look like you gave up on life. But what if you could have the best of both worlds? Enter sweatpant jeans: the glorious hybrid that has turned the fashion world on its head.
A Tale of Two Pants
Sweats and jeans have always lived in two very different realms. Sweatpants are home pants: stretchy, forgiving, and perfect for activities that involve sitting for long periods. Jeans, on the other hand, are “outside” pants, notoriously stiff but somehow necessary for looking put-together in public. It took years, but fashion has finally given us a solution: sweatpant jeans, the ultimate two-in-one marvel that lets you be both stylish and comfortable at the same time.
The trend has been bubbling under the surface for years. Supermodel Paulina Porizkova was ahead of the curve, raving about her Rag & Bone sweatpant jeans back in 2022, calling them her most precious closet essential. In 2023, Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett strutted onto Jimmy Kimmel Live! in denim joggers, proving that even Hollywood royalty had embraced the trend. Fast forward to 2025, and sweatpant jeans have taken over social media, fashion runways, and street style, leaving ripped jeans in the dust.
Celebs Are on Board, Too
If you need more convincing, just take a look at some of the most stylish celebrities embracing the trend.
Disha Patani was spotted rocking the trend with effortless ease, pairing hers with a fitted crop top and chunky sneakers... casual but cool.
Triptii Dimri styled her denim joggers with a relaxed yet put-together vibe, proving that sweatpant jeans work just as well for brunch as they do for a long-haul flight.
Alia Bhatt showed us how to do casual-chic by pairing hers with a boyfriend shirt, perfect for summer.
Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a sporty take on the trend, proving that sweatpant jeans and athleisure are a match made in heaven.
Malaika Arora brought some high-fashion energy to the trend, styling her pair with a leather jacket.
Why Are Sweatpant Jeans So Irresistible?
They’re soft, drapey, and they usually come with an elastic waistband (a gift from the gods). Some styles feature tapered ankles, mimicking classic joggers, while others flow like wide-leg trousers, making them endlessly versatile. The trend is everywhere: scroll through Instagram, and you’ll find influencers, celebrities, and everyday fashion lovers raving about them. Brands are cashing in, with designers eager to get a slice of what can only be called “disguised comfort.”
How to Wear Sweatpant Jeans This Summer
Just because these jeans are comfortable doesn’t mean they should be treated like your old college sweats. “Sweatpant jeans give you all the polish of denim with the ease of loungewear. Whether you’re heading to the airport, grabbing coffee, or even dressing them up with heels for a night out, they fit seamlessly into every wardrobe,” says Chakshu M, founder of inclusive womenswear brand Mamicha. She shared tips on how to style them without losing shape:
Since the bottoms are baggy and loose, balance them out with something fitted on top: like a crop top or a snug T-shirt. If that’s not your vibe, try a short-length solid or quirky print tee.
Layer it up. Travelling? Throw on a cape. Want a structured look? Add a jacket. The layers help break up the relaxed silhouette and give your outfit some definition.
Stick with sneakers. Nothing beats the classic white sneaker and denim combo.
