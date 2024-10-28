When Swara Bhasker Said, 'Mughals Didn't Loot India': Swara And Fahad's Power Move

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad has joined Sharad Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party-Socialist Party (NCP-SP). Stepping into the political ring, he is set to contest in the Maharashtra 2024 elections, challenging Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar's NCP) leader Sana Malik from Anushakti Nagar. Ahmad’s move marks a significant step in his political career, aligning with Sharad Pawar’s veteran influence in Maharashtra politics.

Swara's outspoken nature and socially conscious voice have been widely recognised, and it seems her husband’s entry into politics follows a similar trajectory of challenging the status quo. But Ahmad’s newfound political alignment has also rekindled memories of his wife's 2019 Twitter controversy, when she found herself at the centre of a social media firestorm over her views on Indian history.

Swara's Controversial Mughal Tweet

Back in July 2019, Swara shared an article titled Mughals Didn’t Loot India on Twitter, expressing the view that the Mughals had actually contributed to India's prosperity. Accompanied by her tweet, “Mughals made India rich... #history #facts,” the post quickly attracted a barrage of reactions. Social media trolls and critics launched a full-fledged attack, questioning her knowledge of history and her patriotism. Within minutes, Swara’s Twitter account became the battleground for a polarised debate on the legacy of the Mughals in India.

The backlash was intense. Some Twitter users took the chance to hurl vitriol, questioning her literacy, suggesting her post was a publicity stunt, even labelling her a “Muslim terrorist.” Some speculated that she had pulled the article from an alleged Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) WhatsApp group. JNU is known for its liberal, progressive outlook that has often been at odds with right-wing narratives.

In response, Swara defended her stance, clarifying that the article she shared was penned by renowned historian Rana Safvi, who provided a research-backed perspective. Swara tweeted, “I shared a 2-year-old article by a historian (legit historian, not WhatsApp and Twitter types) arguing against the Sanghi stereotype that ‘Mughals looted India,’ and Hindu right-wing cyber universe went BATSHIT CRAZY! Most have not read the article. Just another day on #Twitter.”

The article Swara referenced argued that it was primarily the British Raj, not the Mughals, who systematically drained India's wealth. Many historians align with this view, noting that the Mughals contributed to the Indian economy through architectural and cultural developments, which left a lasting impact on India’s history and infrastructure. However, Swara's tweet touched a nerve in the polarised atmosphere of social media, where history, culture, and national identity are frequent flashpoints for debate.

Ahmad’s Political Ambitions And Swara's Role As Activist

Swara has long been known for her outspoken political stances, and it’s clear that her husband Fahad Ahmad is no stranger to challenging the norm either. Ahmad, known for his social work and activism, seems poised to make his mark in Maharashtra’s dynamic political landscape. Given Swara’s history of social and political activism, her support for her husband’s campaign could bring added visibility. With her unapologetic style and bold statements on socio-political issues, Swara has never shied away from stirring public dialogue.

As the couple now moves forward in the public eye their journey raises questions about how much personal beliefs should inform public actions, and vice versa. Whether or not Fahad Ahmad’s entry into the electoral landscape proves successful, the influence of his outspoken spouse will undoubtedly be felt.