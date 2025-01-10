Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Who Are Naga Sadhus & What's Their Symbolism? Swami Avimukteshwaranand Explains

Prayagraj: In the ongoing special presentation of 'Ath Shri MahaKumbh Katha' by ETV Bharat, viewers are introduced to the fascinating world of Naga Sadhus through the teachings of Jyotishpeethadhiswar Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji Maharaj.

In Part 4 of the series, Jagadguru Shankaracharya explains the meaning, significance and rules of life for the Naga Sadhus, shedding light on their importance in Sanatan Dharma.

The word 'Naga' is derived from 'Nag', meaning mountain. Jagadguru Shankaracharya said that a 'Naga' is someone who remains unmoving, stable, just like a mountain, symbolising strength and commitment to their ideology.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Explains the Significance Of Naga Sadhus At Maha Kumbh 2025 (ETV Bharat)

The Naga Sadhus are known for their ascetic practices, dedicating their lives to the service of God, and they are often recognised for their remarkable resilience and discipline. The Naga Sadhus are distinct for their practice of living without clothing.

This tradition traces back to the time when ascetics, upon renouncing worldly possessions, would head towards the Himalayas to seek enlightenment. At this point, their Gurus would stop them and offer them a piece of cloth. These ascetics, who are also referred to as Digambar, wear no clothes as a symbol of complete renunciation and dedication to God.

Swami Ji further highlights the historical importance of the Naga Sadhus, In ancient times, when foreign invaders sought to oppress and convert people, the Naga Sadhus stepped in to protect their religion, engaging in numerous battles to safeguard Dharma. Their courage and sacrifices earned them a place of reverence in society, establishing them as both spiritual and physical warriors.