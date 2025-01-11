ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Green Office Practices That Will Dominate Workplaces In 2025

What was once a niche concern is now a mainstream mandate, as businesses and employees alike prioritize eco-friendly practices in their daily operations. The term “green office” is evolving into a blueprint for the future of work.

The push for green offices is a response to an urgent need. With climate change becoming an ever-pressing issue, businesses have a moral and economic imperative to act. The momentum for sustainable workplaces is driven by a confluence of factors: heightened environmental awareness, stricter regulations, and the need for businesses to align their operations with the values of their workforce and stakeholders.

Reducing Carbon, One Sensor at a Time

As Pallavee Dhaundiyal Panthry, Chief Communication Advisor at World of Circular Economy (WOCE), puts it, “Workplace sustainability will become a mantra for responsible business operations.”

Technology is leading the charge in making offices greener. Companies are leveraging AI-enabled sensors to monitor energy usage and carbon emissions in real time. These smart systems, which provide actionable data on resource consumption empower organizations to make targeted improvements.

Remote work is cutting down the energy demands of daily commuting (Freepik)

IKEA’s ‘People & Planet Positive’ strategy and Salesforce’s net-zero cloud solutions are prominent examples of how technology can drive sustainability. “Daily carbon footprint tracking at the individual level, combined with AI-powered energy management, is no longer aspirational, it’s essential,” says Pallavee. These tools are enabling companies to pinpoint inefficiencies and lower their emissions footprint dramatically.

Transportation policies are also undergoing a green transformation. Leading corporations like Google and Unilever are incentivizing public transport, carpooling and even cycling to work, reducing transit-related emissions. Coupled with the ongoing trend of remote work, these efforts are significantly cutting down the energy demands of daily commuting.

Rethinking Water And Waste