World Environment Day 2025: 6 Offbeat Places In India That Champion Sustainability

As the world marks World Environment Day 2025 on June 5 with a renewed focus on ecosystem restoration and sustainable living, India has some truly inspiring examples of how nature and tourism can coexist. From the lush biodiversity of Sikkim to the zero-waste model of Mawlynnong, these destinations not only captivate with their natural beauty but also lead by example in conservation, clean energy, and community-driven eco-tourism. If you're a nature lover seeking travel that aligns with your green values, here are India’s most sustainable places you need to explore this year.

Sikkim – India’s First Organic State

Sikkim is example for the world to admire for its sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly governance. The state was declared as India’s first fully organic state in 2016. It has baned chemical fertilisers and pesticides. It also actively promotes renewable energy and biodiversity conservation. If you are visiting Sikkim then trek through the Kanchenjunga National Park, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. Explore alpine lakes, and stay in eco-homestays run by local communities for a wholistic experience.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya – Asia’s Cleanest Village

This little village in the East Khasi Hills has a strict waste management policy and systems in place. They follow community-based cleanliness model which bans plastic, and waste is composted or recycled. Walk along the living root bridges, explore bamboo watchtowers, and interact with locals who practice environment friendly living.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh – Solar-Powered Himalayan Desert

This remote high-altitude region is one of the most favourite travel destinations among travel enthusiasts. This place extensively uses solar energy and practices low-impact tourism. Local monasteries and villages like Kaza have clean water systems and green building designs that each stare can follow for sustainable living. There are a host of opportunities for volunteering in eco-projects, where you can stay in mud houses and experience sustainable trekking routes that reduce carbon footprints.

Auroville, Tamil Nadu – The Experimental Eco-City

This international township thrives on sustainable architecture, organic farming, and waste recycling. They have renewable energy system and a functioning model of a zero-carbon community. You can volunteer at farming, or participate in workshops on permaculture and solar power. Explore the beautiful Matrimandir, and stay in eco-guesthouses built with earth-friendly materials. You have a lot to do when you are in Auroville, especially the mindful practices.

Thenmala, Kerala – India’s First Planned Eco-Tourism Destination

This small place is located in the Western Ghats. It integrates tourism with environmental education. The area is protected for its biodiversity and uses eco-friendly tourism to support local livelihoods and forest conservation. You can have most memorable time here by cycling through forest trails, visit butterfly park, and learn about conservation at the eco-education center.

Khonoma, Nagaland – India’s First Green Village

Touted to be India's first green village Khonoma also known as Angami Naga village banned hunting and deforestation in 1998. They set up community-based conservation rules for people, making it a remarkable example of local stewardship of the environment. Trek in the Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary, experience tribal culture closely by staying with locals in homestays, who use sustainable practices.