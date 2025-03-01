Exclusive| Interior Designer Sussanne Khan: "I Have Two Sides To My Personality"

With its blend of heritage and modernity, a growing base of affluent consumers, and a thriving fashion scene, Hyderabad has become a hotspot for top designers seeking to tap into its potential. From global labels to homegrown couture, Hyderabad's upscale shopping districts, such as Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, are now home to some of the biggest names in the industry. Adding to the city's charm, comes The Charcoal Project, TCP by Sussanne Khan.

Launched earlier this week in collaboration with celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan, the Hyderabad chapter of The Charcoal Project in Banjara Hills brings state-of-the-art interior design to the city showcasing the impeccable taste and design sensibilities of the interior designer duo. The six-story retail gallery showcases Sussanne and Gauri Khan's signature styles, combining both creative perspectives in a single space.

Blending the city's rich heritage and evolving modern aesthetics, the six-story store features products crafted by Indian artisans, which is a tribute to the incomparable legacy of craft and skill. Each floor is designed to offer a unique experience, showcasing a range of concepts that highlight the very best in luxury living and interior design. The store has a segment for meaningful gifting options like candles, cushions, and accessories. With dedicated names to each floor like Terrain Chic showcasing textures used in different spaces of a home, The Labyrinth, featuring limited edition gallery furniture and art pieces, The Botanist's Conservatory, a floor dedicated to Gauri Khan's designs with her signature collection of luxury furniture and accessories. The top floor called the Barn House features high wooden beams in tobacco and tea-stained Ashwood, creating warmth and comfort in combination with luxurious limited edition studio gallery pieces of product. This floor also has Sussanne's office, stretching to a sprawling lounge that is spread outdoors and indoors.

Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan (ETV Bharat)

During the launch, ETV Bharat caught up with Sussanne Khan to talk about this expansion, completing 14 years of TCP, striking a balance between luxury and functionality, her design philosophy and more.

Congratulations on the new store launch in Hyderabad! What inspired you to bring your brand to this city?

There were many reasons behind launching TCP in Hyderabad. First, I have incredible partners, who envisioned a space that merges design with cutting-edge products, and that’s where I came in. Second, my mother—my biggest inspiration—worked on iconic projects as an interior designer in this city, so being here feels like continuing her legacy. And third, Hyderabad itself is a dynamic, forward-thinking city with a rich heritage. The people are real, open-minded, and creatively driven, making it the perfect home for this new evolution of The Charcoal Project.

Can you tell us about the design concept of the Hyderabad store? How does it reflect your signature style while catering to the local market?

The design concept is a multi-layered, immersive experience. It’s an expansive space, spreading over six floors. It blends my signature style of eclectic, thoughtful design with the city's progressive, bold energy. The store features everything from unique memorabilia in the "Objects of Affection," section, to modern, tech-integrated spaces. With diverse elements like my son’s art and collaboration with Gauri Khan’s label, this flagship store is a beautiful reflection of Hyderabad's dynamic spirit, bridging the modern and heritage-rich elements of new India.

Your design aesthetic is often described as a blend of luxury and functionality. How do you strike that balance while working on a project?

My style is very versatile, shifting from one project to the next. I have two sides to my personality: one is edgy and industrial, while my more feminine side leans toward industrial forms and masculine functions. I strike a balance between these two by selecting pieces that are stunning yet comfortable.

The Charcoal Project - Sussane Khan Designs (ETV Bharat)

Over the years, how has your approach to interior design evolved, and what are some key lessons you have learned along the way?

I think evolution in itself is a lesson you learn as and when you grow and work with different projects. It’s about adapting and evolving based on the client and the context. This mindset was shaped during my time studying design in California, where I truly understood the value of continuous growth and the importance of always learning and adapting in design.

What are some of the biggest challenges you face as a designer, and how do you overcome them?

I wouldn’t call them challenges, but recent projects—though I can’t share specifics due to client privacy—have really expanded my understanding and perspective. I believe that once you’re content with what you’re creating, it’s crucial to shake things up and keep evolving. These projects have played a pivotal role in refining my skills and sharpening my approach.

How do you see the future of interior design evolving in India, especially with the rise of digital technology and AI in home décor?

Technology in all its forms is here to stay and grow. It can be an asset in the design process. It’s not just AI, we are seeing such strong growth for smart homes too.

What are some emerging global trends in interior design that excite you the most right now?

After years of minimalism dominated by greys and concrete, there's now a noticeable move towards richer tones, darker woods, and a fusion of old-world charm with modern design. Industrial elements are making a comeback, and technology is becoming integral—smart homes are no longer a luxury but a necessity, with automation functioning as the heart that brings a home to life. People are also seeking more connection, with kitchens transforming into open, functional spaces that serve as the heart of family life.

How do you manage the balance between creativity and commercial viability when launching new projects?

Creativity and commercial viability go hand in hand. Design isn’t just about aesthetics—it must be functional, sustainable, and aligned with real needs. I balance artistic vision with strategic thinking, ensuring every project is both inspiring and practical.