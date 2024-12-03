ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sunidhi, Divine Will Be Live At Food & Fun Fest RuPay Zomaland's 5th Season

Divine, Sunidhi Chauhan and Taba Chake are among the top-tier artists to catch at the event ( ETV Bharat )

RuPay Zomaland is back for its fifth season. This year’s festival kicks off on January 18, 2025, in New Delhi and will travel to Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Indore.

This season, Zomaland ups the ante with a star-studded lineup of musicians, celebrity chefs and immersive experiences across two dedicated stages (the Main Stage and the newly introduced Masterclass Stage).

The Main Stage will host artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, DIVINE, Talwiinder, Raftaar, KR$NA, Panjabi MC, Prabh Deep, Taba Chake, Anoushka Maskey, Easy Wanderlings and Chaar Diwaari. Adding a touch of humour, the festival will also feature performances by comedians Ravi Gupta, Aashish Solanki and Shreya Priyam Roy.

Culinary Experiences

Food remains the heart of Zomaland, with a new Masterclass Stage curated by Black and White Ginger Ale. This stage will feature live cooking demonstrations, interactive workshops, and tastings led by celebrated chefs. Highlights include sessions with Frank Pinello (from Best Pizza) and Nakul and Arjun Mahendro (from Los Angeles-based restaurant BADMAASH), who will grace the Mumbai and Delhi editions respectively.

Culinary stars Vicky Ratnani and Pooja Dhingra will also host masterclasses, sharing their expertise in innovative cuisine and pâtisserie. For food enthusiasts, these sessions promise an opportunity to learn, interact, and taste bite-sized delights prepared live.

The Masterclass Stage transforms into a “kitchen rave” by evening, blending food and music into a high-energy experience. Established and emerging DJs will keep the crowd energised.