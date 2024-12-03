ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sunidhi, Divine Will Be Live At Food & Fun Fest RuPay Zomaland's 5th Season

The fifth edition of the festival will have two dedicated stages featuring musicians, celebrity chefs and interactive masterclasses.

Divine, Sunidhi Chauhan and Taba Chake are among the top-tier artists to watch at the event
Divine, Sunidhi Chauhan and Taba Chake are among the top-tier artists to catch at the event (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 2 hours ago

RuPay Zomaland is back for its fifth season. This year’s festival kicks off on January 18, 2025, in New Delhi and will travel to Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Indore.

This season, Zomaland ups the ante with a star-studded lineup of musicians, celebrity chefs and immersive experiences across two dedicated stages (the Main Stage and the newly introduced Masterclass Stage).

The Main Stage will host artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, DIVINE, Talwiinder, Raftaar, KR$NA, Panjabi MC, Prabh Deep, Taba Chake, Anoushka Maskey, Easy Wanderlings and Chaar Diwaari. Adding a touch of humour, the festival will also feature performances by comedians Ravi Gupta, Aashish Solanki and Shreya Priyam Roy.

Culinary Experiences

Food remains the heart of Zomaland, with a new Masterclass Stage curated by Black and White Ginger Ale. This stage will feature live cooking demonstrations, interactive workshops, and tastings led by celebrated chefs. Highlights include sessions with Frank Pinello (from Best Pizza) and Nakul and Arjun Mahendro (from Los Angeles-based restaurant BADMAASH), who will grace the Mumbai and Delhi editions respectively.

Culinary stars Vicky Ratnani and Pooja Dhingra will also host masterclasses, sharing their expertise in innovative cuisine and pâtisserie. For food enthusiasts, these sessions promise an opportunity to learn, interact, and taste bite-sized delights prepared live.

The Masterclass Stage transforms into a “kitchen rave” by evening, blending food and music into a high-energy experience. Established and emerging DJs will keep the crowd energised.

Tickets And Access

Tickets will be available exclusively for RuPay Credit Card holders on the District app from November 29, 2024, 12 noon, to December 4, 2024, 12 noon. General ticket sales begin at 12 noon on December 4, 2024, on the same platform.

Festival Schedule

New Delhi: January 18-19

Pune: February 1-2

Mumbai: February 15-16

Jaipur: February 22-23

Kolkata: March 1-2

Bengaluru: March 15-16

Indore: March 22-23

Read more:

  1. Meghalaya to Witness 90s American Rockers Mr. Big’s Final Bow
  2. Hornbill Festival 2024 Will Be A Grand 25-Year Celebration of Naga Heritage

RuPay Zomaland is back for its fifth season. This year’s festival kicks off on January 18, 2025, in New Delhi and will travel to Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Indore.

This season, Zomaland ups the ante with a star-studded lineup of musicians, celebrity chefs and immersive experiences across two dedicated stages (the Main Stage and the newly introduced Masterclass Stage).

The Main Stage will host artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, DIVINE, Talwiinder, Raftaar, KR$NA, Panjabi MC, Prabh Deep, Taba Chake, Anoushka Maskey, Easy Wanderlings and Chaar Diwaari. Adding a touch of humour, the festival will also feature performances by comedians Ravi Gupta, Aashish Solanki and Shreya Priyam Roy.

Culinary Experiences

Food remains the heart of Zomaland, with a new Masterclass Stage curated by Black and White Ginger Ale. This stage will feature live cooking demonstrations, interactive workshops, and tastings led by celebrated chefs. Highlights include sessions with Frank Pinello (from Best Pizza) and Nakul and Arjun Mahendro (from Los Angeles-based restaurant BADMAASH), who will grace the Mumbai and Delhi editions respectively.

Culinary stars Vicky Ratnani and Pooja Dhingra will also host masterclasses, sharing their expertise in innovative cuisine and pâtisserie. For food enthusiasts, these sessions promise an opportunity to learn, interact, and taste bite-sized delights prepared live.

The Masterclass Stage transforms into a “kitchen rave” by evening, blending food and music into a high-energy experience. Established and emerging DJs will keep the crowd energised.

Tickets And Access

Tickets will be available exclusively for RuPay Credit Card holders on the District app from November 29, 2024, 12 noon, to December 4, 2024, 12 noon. General ticket sales begin at 12 noon on December 4, 2024, on the same platform.

Festival Schedule

New Delhi: January 18-19

Pune: February 1-2

Mumbai: February 15-16

Jaipur: February 22-23

Kolkata: March 1-2

Bengaluru: March 15-16

Indore: March 22-23

Read more:

  1. Meghalaya to Witness 90s American Rockers Mr. Big’s Final Bow
  2. Hornbill Festival 2024 Will Be A Grand 25-Year Celebration of Naga Heritage

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RUPAY ZOMALANDLIVE MUSICFOODSUNIDHI CHAUHANZOMALAND FESTIVAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.