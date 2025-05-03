Summer Festivals Across Indian Cities Are Turning Up the Volume In 2025

If you were to chart the evolution of India's music scene over the past decade, you'd notice a shift from sporadic gigs in urban centres to a vibrant bouquet of festivals sprawling across the country's landscapes.

Sounds of Soil

Nestled in the serene orchards of Manali, the inaugural Sounds of Soil festival (May 2–4) offers a complete zero-waste experience. With a lineup featuring Ladakh’s folk-rock ensemble Dashugs, Tamil rockers Oorka, and Shillong's guitar maestro Rudy Wallang, the festival is a confluence of regional sounds. Attendees can immerse themselves in forest bathing, hiking, and even fishing, making it a holistic retreat for the soul and senses.

Sunburn Summer Fest

Expanding its horizons, the Sunburn Summer Fest makes its debut in Shillong and Bengaluru on May 10 and 11, respectively. With global EDM giants like Dimitri Vegas and Vini Vici leading the charge, the festival aims to bring the electronic dance music experience to new terrains, introducing the genre to fresh audiences and locales.

Rage By The Bay

Mumbai's Bayview Lawns will throb with electronic music on May 10 during the Rage By The Bay festival. Headlined by Dutch DJ-producer Colyn, the event also features stalwarts like Nikhil Chinapa and Anyasa. The fest promises a day-long celebration, blending international and local talents against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea.

Riot Act

For those whose musical tastes lean towards the heavier side, Riot Act in Kovalam on May 11 offers a unique blend of metal and the sea. Organized by Chennai's rock trio Skrat, the festival features acts like Thiruvananthapuram's Chaos and singer-songwriter Stefany Vatz, all set against the picturesque backdrop of Kovalam's beaches.

Bir Music Festival

Concluding the summer festival circuit is the Bir Music Festival on June 14 and 15 in Himachal Pradesh. While the lineup remains under wraps, the festival's reputation for curating soulful indie performances in the tranquil hills ensures it remains a must-visit for music aficionados.

In short, India's summer of 2025 is about the harmonious convergence of diverse sounds, cultures, and communities.