ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ditch The Cap This Summer: Deepika Padukone’s Dramatic Hat At Paris Fashion Week Is The Ultimate Upgrade

Summer is coming, and while the rest of the world is reaching for their boyish baseball caps, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has just reminded us that hats can be so much more than an afterthought.

Stepping out at the Louis Vuitton Show at Paris Fashion Week, the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house channeled peak vintage elegance in an oversized LV coat, classic red lipstick, gloves and a vintage hat that stole the entire Eiffel Tower’s thunder. Now, before you clutch your purse and say, “But it goes with everything,” hear us out: a dramatic vintage-style hat is not just a sun-shielding necessity, it’s an instant glamour injection. It transforms an outfit, announces your presence, and adds an element of mystery. Baseball caps say “I had no time to do my hair.” Vintage hats say, “I belong in a French film.”

How to Wear Dramatic Hats This Summer Without Looking Like You’re in a Period Drama

So, Deepika has inspired you and you’re ready to swap the baseball cap for something a little more refined. Here’s how to do it without looking like you walked off the set of Downton Abbey:

The bag and blazer balanced out the drama of Deepika's hat (Getty Images)

Pair it with modern pieces: Balance out a vintage hat with structured blazers, breezy linen dresses, or even your favourite pair of tailored shorts. Think effortless Parisian chic, not Victorian cosplay. Check out Katrina Kaif's beach look on a recent holiday with husband Vicky Kaushal.