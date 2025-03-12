Ditch The Cap This Summer: Deepika Padukone’s Dramatic Hat At Paris Fashion Week Is The Ultimate Upgrade

Summer is coming, and while the rest of the world is reaching for their boyish baseball caps, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has just reminded us that hats can be so much more than an afterthought.
Stepping out at the Louis Vuitton Show at Paris Fashion Week, the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house channeled peak vintage elegance in an oversized LV coat, classic red lipstick, gloves and a vintage hat that stole the entire Eiffel Tower’s thunder. Now, before you clutch your purse and say, “But it goes with everything,” hear us out: a dramatic vintage-style hat is not just a sun-shielding necessity, it’s an instant glamour injection. It transforms an outfit, announces your presence, and adds an element of mystery. Baseball caps say “I had no time to do my hair.” Vintage hats say, “I belong in a French film.”
How to Wear Dramatic Hats This Summer Without Looking Like You’re in a Period Drama
So, Deepika has inspired you and you’re ready to swap the baseball cap for something a little more refined. Here’s how to do it without looking like you walked off the set of Downton Abbey:
Pair it with modern pieces: Balance out a vintage hat with structured blazers, breezy linen dresses, or even your favourite pair of tailored shorts. Think effortless Parisian chic, not Victorian cosplay. Check out Katrina Kaif's beach look on a recent holiday with husband Vicky Kaushal.
Keep it minimal: If your hat is the statement piece, let it shine. Avoid overloading on accessories—maybe just some dainty gold jewellery and oversized sunglasses for that air of mystery.
Choose your style wisely: Wide-brimmed sun hats scream vacation mode, while structured fedoras and pillbox hats add polish to any brunch outfit. Serena van der Woodson (Blake Lively) teamed her maxi dress with a sun hat for summer chic in Gossip Girl.
Go monochrome: A black or beige hat will go with everything, but if you’re feeling bold, a pop of red or navy can take your outfit from nice to who is she?
Iconic Hats That Paved the Way
Deepika’s stunning Parisian moment got us thinking about the famous hats that have graced our screens and, more importantly, our Pinterest boards. Let’s take a walk down cinematic headwear history:
Emily in Paris: One of the most dramatic examples is Emily’s oversized brimmed hat in the masquerade ball scene from Season 4, Episode 3. According to director Andrew Fleming, this was a cinematic reveal. Emily steps onto the scene, and before we even get the full outfit, the wide brim teases us with glimpses of her face. It’s fashion as drama.
Anushka Sharma in Dil Dhadakne Do: That black hat on the cruise ship? Sleek. Sophisticated. The perfect accessory for when you’re dramatically staring at the ocean, contemplating life.
Kajol in DDLJ: That oversized sun hat in Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko singlehandedly made us want to twirl in the Swiss Alps and stare longingly into the distance. Romantic and effortlessly chic.
Audrey Hepburn: If anyone made hats a mandatory wardrobe staple, it was Audrey Hepburn. The extravagant Edwardian hat in My Fair Lady and the chic black one in Breakfast at Tiffany’s are proof that a well-placed headpiece can be as memorable as the entire movie.
This summer, let’s take a collective step away from the predictable and into the fabulous. Deepika Padukone has reminded us that a well-placed hat is a mood.
Read more:
- Ballet Pink 101: Everything You Need to Know About The Most Flattering Colour of Summer 2025
- Sonam Kapoor Was The Queen Of Couture In All-Black Dior At Paris Fashion Week 2025
- Trendy Holi Hairstyles: 3 DIY Celebrity Approved Hairdos That Are Not Only Stylish But Also Protect Your Hair From Harmful Colours