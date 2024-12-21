SulaFest 2025 Artist Lineup Announced

SulaFest 2025 returns with a diverse lineup of Indian artists spanning different genres. Headlining the festival is Divine, the acclaimed rapper known for chart-topping hits and his work in Gully Boy. Ritviz x Karan Kanchan will deliver a specially curated set for the festival, blending Ritviz’s signature sound with Kanchan’s bass-heavy beats.

Oaff and Savera (the duo behind Doobey from the movie Gehraiyaan) will bring their experimental soundscapes to the vineyard fest. Also performing are When Chai Met Toast with their uplifting indie-folk sound, Dualist Inquiry with his electronic music stylings, and Madboy/Mink with their funk-infused electro-pop.

After a five-year break, SulaFest is back on February 1st and 2nd, 2025, at Sula Vineyards in Nashik. Known for combining live music with gourmet food and wine, the festival will once again take place in the scenic open-air amphitheatre at the vineyards.

Rajeev Samant, Founder & CEO of Sula Vineyards, said, “As we gear up for the much-anticipated return of SulaFest, I couldn’t be more excited to see this incredible celebration come to life again. SulaFest is more than just a festival; it’s a true celebration of music, wine, and togetherness. We’re delighted to welcome everyone back to Nashik for a weekend filled with unforgettable experiences. Having such amazing artists on board this year makes it even more special, and we can’t wait to see the joy and connection it will bring to our community. Watching SulaFest grow into a platform that showcases the best of our wines, music, and shared experiences is immensely fulfilling.”

This year introduces new offerings, including wine cocktails and Sula wines in cans for convenient consumption. Festival passes start at ₹2,999 and are now available online. Food and drink coupons will be available at the venue.