ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sula Music Fest Returns With Its14th Edition In Nashik; Here's All You Need To Know

After a long five years hiatus, SulaFest returns with its 14th edition at Sula Vineyards in Nashik. Scheduled to take place on February 1 and 2, 2025, the iconic music festival brings some of the best musical bands to perform at the fest. Expect all things wine at Asia's biggest music festival which promises a delightful blends of live music, premium wine, and cultural experiences against the picturesque landscape of Sula's lush Nashik vineyards.

Over the years, the festival has carved its niche with some of the outstanding performances by artists like Lucky Ali, Divine, Amit Trivedi, Papon along with international talents such as Dub Inc. and Gaudi.

This year, the music festival will feature a classic lineup of India's celebrated musicians, headliners, and emerging talents to offer diverse musical experience. Apart from music, explore interactive wine tastings with top sommeliers, immersive culinary experiences, and am artisanal marketplace.