Stunning Rangoli Designs To Brighten Your New Year, And Other Floor Art Forms Across India

As the New Year dawns, homes across India light up with joy, festivities, and the artistic beauty of rangoli, muggulu and kolam designs. Here’s a guide to the most popular rangoli and muggulu ideas to inspire your celebrations.
Traditional Geometric Patterns
Clean lines and symmetry never go out of style.
Floral Bliss
Flowers symbolise renewal and beauty, making them perfect for New Year’s celebrations. Petals of contrasting colours have an eye-catching effect.
Peacock Motifs
The peacock is a symbol of beauty and grace. Glitter powder or pearl embellishments give the designs a regal finish.
Kolam-Inspired Muggulu
Kolam designs are known for their intricate patterns, and are traditional yet timeless.
Popular Floor Art Forms Across India
1. Rangoli
Vibrant, multicoloured designs made with powdered dyes or flowers in North India and Maharashtra. Rangoli is a visual representation of positivity, often created to welcome guests and gods into the home.
2. Muggulu
Symmetrical patterns in Telangana and Andhra homes made with white rice flour, muggulu is deeply tied to auspicious occasions.
3. Alpana
Delicate patterns drawn with rice paste in West Bengal, featuring motifs like conch shells, lotus flowers, and fish. Alpana is both an artistic expression and a spiritual practice.
4. Kolam
This art form in Tamil Nadu features intricate designs created with dots and lines, usually drawn with white rice powder. Kolam symbolises the impermanence of life, as it is often left to fade naturally.
5. Chowk Purana
Square-shaped patterns featuring floral, peacock, or deity motifs, often drawn in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh courtyards.
6. Mandana
Bold white designs painted on red clay floors in Rajasthan using lime or chalk, often featuring animal and geometric patterns. Mandana art is created to protect homes and invite prosperity during special occasions.
7. Aripana
Circular patterns drawn with rice paste in the courtyards of Bihar. Aripana represents purity and is drawn to mark auspicious beginnings, so lotus flowers or sun symbols always make an appearance.
8. Saathiya
Patterns in Gujarati homes featuring swastikas, lotus motifs, and diya designs.
