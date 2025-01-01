ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Stunning Rangoli Designs To Brighten Your New Year, And Other Floor Art Forms Across India

Rangoli and muggulu designs of 2025 New Year ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team Published : 45 minutes ago

As the New Year dawns, homes across India light up with joy, festivities, and the artistic beauty of rangoli, muggulu and kolam designs. Here’s a guide to the most popular rangoli and muggulu ideas to inspire your celebrations. Traditional Geometric Patterns Clean lines and symmetry never go out of style. Floral Bliss Flowers symbolise renewal and beauty, making them perfect for New Year’s celebrations. Petals of contrasting colours have an eye-catching effect. Peacock Motifs The peacock is a symbol of beauty and grace. Glitter powder or pearl embellishments give the designs a regal finish.

Kolam-Inspired Muggulu Kolam designs are known for their intricate patterns, and are traditional yet timeless. Popular Floor Art Forms Across India 1. Rangoli Vibrant, multicoloured designs made with powdered dyes or flowers in North India and Maharashtra. Rangoli is a visual representation of positivity, often created to welcome guests and gods into the home. 2. Muggulu Symmetrical patterns in Telangana and Andhra homes made with white rice flour, muggulu is deeply tied to auspicious occasions. 3. Alpana Delicate patterns drawn with rice paste in West Bengal, featuring motifs like conch shells, lotus flowers, and fish. Alpana is both an artistic expression and a spiritual practice. 4. Kolam This art form in Tamil Nadu features intricate designs created with dots and lines, usually drawn with white rice powder. Kolam symbolises the impermanence of life, as it is often left to fade naturally. 5. Chowk Purana Square-shaped patterns featuring floral, peacock, or deity motifs, often drawn in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh courtyards. 6. Mandana Bold white designs painted on red clay floors in Rajasthan using lime or chalk, often featuring animal and geometric patterns. Mandana art is created to protect homes and invite prosperity during special occasions. 7. Aripana Circular patterns drawn with rice paste in the courtyards of Bihar. Aripana represents purity and is drawn to mark auspicious beginnings, so lotus flowers or sun symbols always make an appearance. 8. Saathiya Patterns in Gujarati homes featuring swastikas, lotus motifs, and diya designs. Read more: Global Family Day 2025: Unexpected Benefits Of Extended Families Create A Vision Board, Manifest Your Goals And Dreams For 2025