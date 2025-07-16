Don’t Just Survive Stress, Use It to Become a Better, Friendlier Version of Yourself

What if we told you that the way you deal with your daily stress (the traffic jams, the boss yelling, the fridge breaking down) could actually change your entire personality? And not just for a week, but for years? In fact, if you got better at handling your stress, you became more extroverted, nicer, and more open to new experiences over time. That's what researchers at Michigan State University found after tracking people for almost two full decades.

Over 2,000 people, all adults, kept what are essentially stress diaries — not for a week or a month, but three different times over 18 years. They wrote about their personality traits (like how outgoing or moody they were), their daily stressors, and how they emotionally handled them, for eight days at a stretch. Then, the researchers used number-crunching magic to figure out a trend. Voila! It turns out how you handle stress today might predict whether you become a chilled-out extrovert or a grumpy old uncle by the time you're 60.

This isn’t just about surviving the daily grind. It’s about thriving in it and allowing those small wins to snowball into a whole new you. Stress, if handled right, can literally make you friendlier, more outgoing, and more willing to try new things. Basically, you could go from “Netflix and isolate” to “Let’s join a pottery class” energy.

Let’s say you had a bad day. Your boss was unreasonable. Your coffee was weak. The Wi-Fi stopped working mid-call. Now, if you scream, sulk, and pick fights with your partner, your body gets into a cycle: stress → bad reaction → more stress → worse reaction. But, if you take a deep breath, walk it off, call your best friend or write a poem about your boss being a sad pigeon, your body gets into a different loop: stress → calm reaction → self-belief → better personality.

Dr. William Chopik, the lead author of the study, said, “If you get better at handling daily stressors, you’ll become more extroverted, agreeable and open to new experiences.”

You don’t have to be stuck as the overthinking, sleep-deprived, angry-at-the-delivery-guy version of yourself. According to this study, your daily choices (how you react to stress, how you regulate your emotions, how you treat yourself and others) slowly build up and change who you are. Before you ask, being extroverted, agreeable and curious is correlated with being happier. So no, this isn’t about pretending to be a people-person if you're not. It’s about growing into someone who can experience life more fully and more joyfully... all by simply becoming better at handling the nonsense life throws at you daily.

Quick Tips:

Breathe before reacting. Don’t let traffic or your colleague's Slack messages ruin your day. Don’t bottle it up. Talk, walk, or write it out. Find your thing. Music, books, punching pillows, dancing like Hrithik Roshan, whatever helps. Track your stress. Even a weekly check-in can help you see your patterns. Fake calm till you feel calm. It works.

You don’t need to quit your job, move to the Himalayas, or drink kale juice. You just need to start treating stress like a challenge you can handle, not a personality trait you’re stuck with.

Source:

https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2026-32285-001