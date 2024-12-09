3 Strawberry Dessert Recipes To Brighten Your Winter Days

There’s something primal about biting into a perfectly ripe strawberry: the snap of the skin, the burst of sweet-tart juice. It's a flavour that doesn’t need much dressing up, but when paired with cream, chocolate or a dash of balsamic, strawberries ascend to culinary nirvana.

Strawberries aren’t just about their good looks, however. They are at their best when left to shine, perhaps sliced over a pavlova or gently macerated for a shortcake. And yet, they’re versatile enough to handle the occasional curveball: layered in a tiramisu or turned into a boozy compote. A good strawberry dessert is a love letter to nostalgia and the perfect sweetness of life. Chef Amit Sharma from Poetry by Love & Cheesecake shared recipes from his special strawberry menu with the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team. They also make great Christmas treats.

1. Strawberry Tiramisu

A fresh take on the classic Italian tiramisu, this version swaps coffee for juicy strawberries. The layers of sponge cake soaked in strawberry syrup, mascarpone cheese, and fresh strawberries create a light, tangy, and irresistible dessert.

Strawberry Tiramisu (Image courtesy Poetry By Love And Cheesecake)

Ingredients:

300 gm fresh strawberries, pureed

200 gm mascarpone cheese

200 ml heavy cream

50 gm powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 packet ladyfinger biscuits

2 tbsp strawberry jam or sugar (optional)

Cocoa powder for dusting

Method:

Prepare the strawberry syrup. Blend 200 gm of fresh strawberries into a puree. In a small bowl, mix the strawberry puree with a tablespoon of sugar or jam (optional). Set aside. Prepare the mascarpone filling. In a bowl, whip the mascarpone cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth and fluffy. Assemble the tiramisu. Dip the ladyfinger biscuits quickly into the strawberry syrup and layer them in the bottom of a serving dish or individual glasses. Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the soaked biscuits. Add another layer of dipped ladyfingers, followed by the remaining mascarpone mixture. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight for the best flavour. Before serving, dust with cocoa powder and top with fresh strawberry slices.

Chef's Tip:

For an extra touch, add a little bit of lemon zest to the mascarpone mixture for a citrusy twist.

2. Strawberry Chocolate Tart

This elegant tart features a buttery, crisp crust filled with rich chocolate ganache, topped with fresh, juicy strawberries. The contrast of the creamy chocolate and fresh fruit makes for a decadent yet refreshing dessert.

Strawberry Chocolate Tart (Image courtesy Poetry By Love And Cheesecake)

Ingredients:

For the tart crust:

150 gm all-purpose flour

50 gm powdered sugar

100 gm unsalted butter, cold and cubed

1 egg yolk

Pinch of salt

For the chocolate filling:

200 gm dark chocolate (70% cocoa)

150 ml heavy cream

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the topping:

200 gm fresh strawberries, halved

Mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Method:

Prepare the crust. In a food processor, combine flour, powdered sugar, and salt. Add the cubed butter and pulse until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the egg yolk and pulse again until the dough comes together. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Roll out the dough and fit it into a tart pan. Prick the base with a fork and bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden. Let it cool completely. Prepare the chocolate ganache. In a saucepan, heat the heavy cream until it starts to simmer. Pour it over the chopped dark chocolate and let it sit for 2-3 minutes. Stir until smooth, then add butter and vanilla extract. Mix until glossy. Pour the ganache into the cooled tart crust and smooth the top. Refrigerate for 1-2 hours until set. Prepare the topping. Arrange the halved strawberries on top of the tart. Garnish with mint leaves, if desired, and serve chilled.

Chef's Tip:

For an extra layer of flavour, drizzle the tart with a bit of melted white chocolate after garnishing with strawberries.

3. Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Cups

This delightful dessert combines the creamy richness of cheesecake with the fresh sweetness of strawberries, all served in an individual cup for the perfect single-serving treat. The tangy cheesecake base pairs beautifully with the fruit topping for a refreshing and indulgent dessert experience.

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Cups (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

200 gm cream cheese

100 gm whipped cream

50 gm powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

150 gm digestive biscuits, crushed

60 gm unsalted butter, melted

200 gm fresh strawberries, chopped

2 tbsp honey or sugar (optional)

Method:

Prepare the crust. In a bowl, combine crushed digestive biscuits and melted butter. Mix until well combined. Spoon the mixture into small dessert cups and press down to form a firm base. Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes. Prepare the cheesecake filling. In a mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, whipped cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth and creamy. Once the base is set, spoon the cheesecake mixture onto the chilled biscuit base. Smooth the surface with a spatula. Prepare the strawberry topping. In a separate bowl, toss the chopped strawberries with honey or sugar (if using). Let it sit for a few minutes to release some juices. Spoon the strawberries over the cheesecake filling and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to set. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Chef's Tip:

To enhance the flavour of the strawberries, lightly roast them in a pan with a bit of honey before adding them as a topping.

