Exclusive: The Story Behind Jazz Singer Vasundhara Vee’s Powerful Rendition for Sabyasachi’s Grand 25th anniversary Show

Celebrated Jazz/Soul artist Vasundhara Vee’s rendition won heavy praise after it was featured during the main showcase of the celebrated designer Sabyasachi’s anniversary event on January 24th, 2025.

Elaborating on the special anniversary track, Vasundhara Vee said: “During my preparation phase for the first celebration dinner show (on January 24), I got a call from Mr. Mukherjee with the concept for the Finale Song. He literally sang out the idea for me on the phone with the Bengali words melting into the original English lyrics of the song We Shall Overcome. Most of all, he said, 'Sing from your belly, sing out your pain AND let your voice soar,” the Mumbai-based artist told ETV Bharat.

Check out the Bengali song produced for the anniversary showcase:

“As a singer, I believe that pain and personal power co-exist. Pain is the gateway to discovering our strength. The human voice carries this relationship very well. We needed to dial this up to symbolize all that Mr. Mukherjee had to go through to not just create a cultural legacy but to also break through as a global brand,” Vee added.

Composer Rohan Rajadhyaksha (known for Gully Gang, Bambai Meri Jaan, Yeh Ballet, Waack Girls etc.) has produced the track. “He treated it with a sensitivity nobody else could. The soaring orchestral arrangement has modern sounds infused into it to mirror the Sabyasachi brand values,” said Vee.

Vasundhara Vee is among a few celebrated powerhouse vocalists synonymous with the revival of RnB, Soul and Jazz in live circuits, and for bringing the time-tested genres back to the playlists of today’s youth in India.

She has high praise for the designer's vision for the show's sound. “Strong women are a core part of the public's love for Sabyasachi. In his world, minimalism and opulence, soulfulness and grandeur, vulnerability and courage live together. We had to reflect all of these things in the music... and there was a moment where we all felt that we had found a keeper.”

Vee is also a renowned Voice Optimisation Coach, and has authored the book Big Dreams, Bold Choices – a handbook for emerging professional musicians in India, to help young professionals create a durable foundation for their music careers. Her playback creds include songs such as Dhaakad (title track) from the Kangana Ranaut-starrer and Besuri from the film Ved as well as the popular web series Bandish Bandits 2.