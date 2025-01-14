ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Shocking Stories About Hip Hop Music Mogul P Diddy That Are Stranger Than Fiction

Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs' journey from Harlem hustler to hip-hop mogul is a story woven with ambition, controversy and intrigue. Since November 2023, he has faced a series of serious allegations and challenges.

It all started on November 16, 2023, Diddy's former girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse during their relationship. The lawsuit also alleged that Diddy was responsible for blowing up Ventura's then-boyfriend rapper Kid Cudi's car. The following day, both parties reached an undisclosed settlement, and the lawsuit was dismissed.

Who Is P. Diddy?

Born Sean Combs, P. Diddy is the stage name of a Grammy-winning rapper and music mogul. Rising to fame in the 1990s, he founded Bad Boy Records, launched the careers of artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, and created chart-topping music himself (I'll Be Missing You and Let's Get It to name a couple). Beyond music, Diddy is a businessman, with ventures in fashion, beverages and media.

Series of Revelations

Following Ventura's lawsuit, additional allegations emerged. Amidst these controversies, a documentary titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy premiered on January 14, 2025. This 90-minute film provides an unfiltered exploration of Diddy's life, featuring interviews with close associates and addressing recent criminal allegations. Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson is also producing a Netflix docuseries tentatively titled Diddy Do It? This upcoming series aims to delve into the allegations against Diddy, with the proceeds pledged to victims of sexual assault. Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy has some shocking revelations about the self-proclaimed “bad boy”.

Timeline

Two women filed lawsuits against Diddy on November 23, 2023, alleging sexual assault and “revenge porn”. One claim involved an incident from 1990 or 1991, where Diddy and singer Aaron Hall allegedly sexually abused a woman, with Diddy recording the incident.

Then on March 13, 2024, a woman accused Diddy of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor of 16 years of age in the early 1990s.

In September 2024, Diddy was arrested and indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. He is currently awaiting trial in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

During a court appearance on October 10, 2024, Judge Arun Subramanian set the trial start date for May 5, 2025. The rapper has been denied bail for the third time.