Waiting For Squid Game Season 2? Here's Everything To Expect In This Intense K-Drama

From the plot and returning and new cast to director and what's new in the upcoming season, here's everything you want to know.

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Squid Game Season 2 launch in Paris
Squid Game Season 2 launch in Paris (Instagram (squidgame))

If you are one of those millions waiting for the second season of Squid Game Season 2, you are in the right place. With the buzz around this intense K-drama growing louder each day – fans are looking for every small detail – especially, about the release date and how the plot will shift after the first season. Here's everything you want to know about the upcoming season - from plot to returning and new cast to director and what's new in the forthcoming season.

What is a Squid Game?

A top-rated Korean series is a thriller on Netflix. The show drew audiences from across the world. It has a gripping story, insane plot twists, and shocking violence. The story follows 456 financially desperate individuals who are lured into participating in a series of deadly children's games, all for the chance to win a huge sum. The main character of the game is Seong Gi-hun, a gambler who has personal struggles and debt. The story then takes turns when the protagonist starts playing the deadly game with harrowing experiences.

Squid Game 2 special teaser
Squid Game 2 special teaser (Instagram (squidgame))

Things to look forward to in Squid Game Season 2?

Release date:

Season 2 of Squid Game is slated to release on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

Returning cast:

Most major characters will reprise their roles including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, and Wa Hi-jun.

New cast:

Several new characters are added to the show performed by Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun.

Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an are also joining for Season 2!
Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an are also joining for Season 2! (Instagram (squidgame))

Plot:

Just like the last season, Gi-hun returns to the deadly survival game to take revenge on the orchestrators and win the stipulated 45.6 billion prize money. Gi-hun is also determined to bring down the mysterious organization behind deadly games.

Director:

Season 2 of Squid Game is directed by the same director Hwang Dong-hyuk. He is also the writer and producer of the show.

