ETV Bharat

Waiting For Squid Game Season 2? Here's Everything To Expect In This Intense K-Drama

If you are one of those millions waiting for the second season of Squid Game Season 2, you are in the right place. With the buzz around this intense K-drama growing louder each day – fans are looking for every small detail – especially, about the release date and how the plot will shift after the first season. Here's everything you want to know about the upcoming season - from plot to returning and new cast to director and what's new in the forthcoming season.

What is a Squid Game?

A top-rated Korean series is a thriller on Netflix. The show drew audiences from across the world. It has a gripping story, insane plot twists, and shocking violence. The story follows 456 financially desperate individuals who are lured into participating in a series of deadly children's games, all for the chance to win a huge sum. The main character of the game is Seong Gi-hun, a gambler who has personal struggles and debt. The story then takes turns when the protagonist starts playing the deadly game with harrowing experiences.

Squid Game 2 special teaser (Instagram (squidgame))

Things to look forward to in Squid Game Season 2?

Release date:

Season 2 of Squid Game is slated to release on Netflix on December 26, 2024.