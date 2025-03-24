ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Peri-Peri To Thai Peanut Sauce, 5 Spicy and Quick Sauce Recipes to Fire Up Your National Sauce Day

National Sauce Day is not the time for bland food and weak condiments. This is your chance to douse, drizzle, dip, and dunk like you mean it. Sauces are the real MVPs (most valued players) of the food world. Without them, French fries are just sad, tacos are a missed opportunity, and grilled chicken is a protein-packed punishment.

A good sauce can elevate an ordinary meal, and, if applied correctly, get you a second date. So, in honour of National Sauce Day, let’s celebrate the unsung heroes of the kitchen: the spicy, zesty sauces that take your taste buds on a thrill ride. While we fully support pouring hot sauce on everything, today, we’re focusing on five superstar sauces that will add heat, tang, and personality to any dish. They will fix your boring meals faster than you can say “pass the ketchup”.

A good sauce can elevate an ordinary meal (Getty Images)

1. Chimichurri

Imagine if pesto and a salsa had a spicy herb baby, that’s Chimichurri. It’s bright, garlicky, and has just enough heat to wake up your palate without setting off your smoke alarm.

Pairs Well With: Grilled meats, roasted veggies, shrimp, and even works as a sandwich spread.

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

½ cup fresh coriander leaves

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp red pepper flakes

½ tsp oregano

½ tsp salt

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

½ cup olive oil

How to Make It:

In a bowl, mix parsley, cilantro, garlic, red pepper flakes, oregano, and salt. Stir in vinegar and olive oil until it looks like a salsa. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes so the flavours meld together. Drizzle over steaks, chicken, shrimp, or even roasted potatoes.

2. Harissa

Harissa is a smokey, spicy North African chili paste that adds instant depth and drama to any dish.

Pairs Well With: Grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, couscous, and any dish that needs a kick.

Ingredients:

8 dried red chilies, soaked in hot water

3 cloves garlic, smashed

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp caraway seeds

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

How to Make It:

Blend chili peppers, garlic, spices, olive oil, lemon juice, and salt into a smooth paste. Store in a jar, refrigerate, and use it as you wish. Stir it into yoghurt for a dipping sauce, slather it on grilled meats, or mix it with hummus for a fiery upgrade.

3. Peri-Peri Sauce