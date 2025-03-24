Peri-Peri To Thai Peanut Sauce, 5 Spicy and Quick Sauce Recipes to Fire Up Your National Sauce Day

National Sauce Day is not the time for bland food and weak condiments. This is your chance to douse, drizzle, dip, and dunk like you mean it. Sauces are the real MVPs (most valued players) of the food world. Without them, French fries are just sad, tacos are a missed opportunity, and grilled chicken is a protein-packed punishment.
A good sauce can elevate an ordinary meal, and, if applied correctly, get you a second date. So, in honour of National Sauce Day, let’s celebrate the unsung heroes of the kitchen: the spicy, zesty sauces that take your taste buds on a thrill ride. While we fully support pouring hot sauce on everything, today, we’re focusing on five superstar sauces that will add heat, tang, and personality to any dish. They will fix your boring meals faster than you can say “pass the ketchup”.
1. Chimichurri
Imagine if pesto and a salsa had a spicy herb baby, that’s Chimichurri. It’s bright, garlicky, and has just enough heat to wake up your palate without setting off your smoke alarm.
Pairs Well With: Grilled meats, roasted veggies, shrimp, and even works as a sandwich spread.
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
½ cup fresh coriander leaves
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp red pepper flakes
½ tsp oregano
½ tsp salt
3 tbsp red wine vinegar
½ cup olive oil
How to Make It:
In a bowl, mix parsley, cilantro, garlic, red pepper flakes, oregano, and salt. Stir in vinegar and olive oil until it looks like a salsa. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes so the flavours meld together. Drizzle over steaks, chicken, shrimp, or even roasted potatoes.
2. Harissa
Harissa is a smokey, spicy North African chili paste that adds instant depth and drama to any dish.
Pairs Well With: Grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, couscous, and any dish that needs a kick.
Ingredients:
8 dried red chilies, soaked in hot water
3 cloves garlic, smashed
1 tsp cumin powder
1 tsp coriander powder
½ tsp caraway seeds
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp lemon juice
Salt to taste
How to Make It:
Blend chili peppers, garlic, spices, olive oil, lemon juice, and salt into a smooth paste. Store in a jar, refrigerate, and use it as you wish. Stir it into yoghurt for a dipping sauce, slather it on grilled meats, or mix it with hummus for a fiery upgrade.
3. Peri-Peri Sauce
Peri-Peri sauce is spicy, tangy, and comes with serious bragging rights because you made it from scratch instead of buying a bottle like everyone else.
Pairs Well With: Chicken, roasted veggies, shrimp, prawns and anything that needs a little fire in its soul.
Ingredients:
5 red chilies (bird’s eye, if possible)
3 cloves garlic
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp white vinegar
½ tsp paprika
½ tsp oregano
¼ cup olive oil
Salt to taste
How to Make It:
Blend chilies, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar, paprika, oregano, olive oil, and salt until smooth. Simmer over low heat for 5-7 minutes until it thickens slightly and smells like pure fire. Pour over grilled chicken, shrimp, roasted veggies, or mix it into mayo for an unreal sandwich spread.
4. Thai Peanut Sauce
It’s creamy, nutty, tangy, and just the right amount of spicy.
Pairs Well With: Spring rolls, grilled chicken, stir-fries, noodles, spaghetti pasta and most Pan Asian dishes.
Ingredients:
¼ cup peanut butter (smooth or chunky—your choice)
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp lime juice
1 tbsp honey
1 tsp sriracha
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tbsp warm water
How to Make It:
Whisk everything together until smooth. Adjust thickness by adding more water or more peanut butter if you’re emotionally attached to it. Use as a dipping sauce for spring rolls, or a drizzle over noodles.
5. Salsa Roja
It’s garlicky, slightly spicy, and makes you wonder why you ever bought store-bought salsa in the first place. This is the kind of sauce that makes your tortilla chips disappear in minutes.
Pairs Well With: Tacos, burritos, nachos, grilled meats, eggs.
Ingredients:
4 ripe tomatoes, halved
2 dried guajillo or ancho chilies, seeds removed (or substitute with 1 tsp chili flakes)
1 small onion, roughly chopped
2 garlic cloves, peeled
1 tsp cumin powder
½ tsp smoked paprika
1 tbsp lime juice
1 tbsp olive oil
Salt to taste
How to Make It:
Roast the tomatoes, onion, garlic, and dried chilies in a dry pan (or broil them in the oven) until charred and slightly softened. This adds that deep, smokey flavour. Transfer everything to a blender and add cumin, smoked paprika, lime juice, olive oil, and salt. Blend until smooth. Taste. Adjust salt, heat, and tang to your liking.Let it sit for at least 30 minutes before serving to let the flavours mix.
Regardless of whether you go for the herby freshness of Chimichurri, the smoky spice of Harissa, the zesty fire of Peri-Peri, the creamy richness of Thai Peanut Sauce, or the sticky-sweet magic of Sriracha Honey Glaze, your food will not be boring. Go forth, get saucy, and if anyone asks why you’re eating peanut sauce straight from the bowl—just tell them it’s for research!
