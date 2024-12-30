ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sparkle Into 2025: The Ultimate New Year's Eve Party Wear Guide

New Year's Eve is your time to shine ( Freepik )

New Year’s Eve is the one night of the year where dressing extra is not only encouraged but mandatory. Whether you’re dancing the night away at a glittering gala, hosting a cozy get-together, or pretending to enjoy a friend-of-a-friend’s rooftop party, 2025 is your time to shine.

1. Sequins, But Make Them Cool

Sequins are having a major moment this year, but leave your 2010 disco-ball look in the past. Think sleek, modern silhouettes with sequin detailing. A body-hugging midi dress with ombre sequins? Perfect. A blazer-dress combo with subtle shimmer? Even better.

Pro Tip: Stick to metallics like silver, gold, or gunmetal for maximum versatility. If you’re feeling bold, jewel tones like emerald or sapphire will steal the spotlight.

2. Velvet Is Luxe And Lovely

Velvet is back and softer than ever. Opt for a tailored jumpsuit in deep maroon or a mini-dress in navy blue for an outfit that screams luxury but still lets you eat all the hors d’oeuvres. Bonus points if you add dramatic puffed sleeves or a cinched waist.

Pro Tip: Velvet looks best when it’s accessorized sparingly. Let the fabric do the talking while you do the dancing.

3. Feather Frenzy

Feathers are this year’s ultimate party statement: fun, flirty, and just the right amount of over-the-top. Try a feather-trimmed slip dress or a two-piece set with feathered cuffs. They add drama without you having to say a word (although you probably will, loudly, because: New Year’s).

Pro Tip: Keep the colour palette muted (black, blush, or champagne) to balance the whimsical vibes.

Accessories To Elevate Your Look