Two Classic Soup Recipes That Stir Memory, Comfort And Monsoon Magic

There is something seductive about the monsoon—the skies crackling, the scent of wet earth curling into your nostrils and in that moment, nothing cradles you quite like a bowl of warm soup. Nourishment can be as much about the soul as the stomach. The rains beg for slow simmering, for broths that whisper and linger. While thunder drums on your windowpanes, a pot bubbling gently on the stove feels like the universe’s maternal embrace.

When the world outside is misty and murmuring, we turn to two loyal companions: the reassuring Sweet Corn Chicken Soup, and the gentle Tomato Basil. The former is a nostalgic broth—chicken shreds swaying in golden creaminess, the tiny bursts of corn like sunshine confetti in a bowl. It’s the kind of soup that makes you feel looked after. Tomato Basil is a classic. When done right, it’s poetry in a cup. Velvety roasted tomatoes meet the aniseed kiss of fresh basil, and every spoonful is as if the monsoon has paused to pay you a personal compliment.

Chef Avinash Kumar, Director of Culinary, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach shared his prized classic recipes for our readers.

1. Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato basil soup (Getty Images)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves (chopped)

1 onion (chopped)

5-6 ripe tomatoes (chopped) or 1 can (400g) whole peeled tomatoes

1 cup vegetable broth or water

Handful of fresh basil leaves (or 1 tsp dried)

Salt, sugar & black pepper to taste

Optional: Chili flakes or a dash of balsamic vinegar

Method:

Heat olive oil in a pot. Sauté garlic and onions until soft. Add tomatoes and cook until they break down (10 mins if fresh, 5 mins if canned). Add broth, basil, salt, pepper, and a pinch of sugar. Simmer for 15 minutes. Blend until smooth. Adjust seasoning. Add chili flakes or balsamic if you want to layer flavour. Serve hot, with grilled cheese or croutons on the side.

2. Sweetcorn Chicken Soup

Sweet corn chicken soup (Getty Images)

Ingredients:

1 cup boneless chicken, boiled & shredded (use thigh or breast)

1/2 cup sweet corn kernels (fresh, frozen, or canned)

3 cups chicken stock

1 tbsp cornflour, mixed with 2 tbsp water

1 egg, beaten

1/2 tsp white pepper powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp soy sauce

1/2 tsp sugar (optional)

Spring onions or coriander for garnish

Method:

Boil chicken in lightly salted water until tender (7–8 mins), then shred with forks. Save the stock if you want added flavor. In a saucepan, bring chicken stock to a simmer. Add sweet corn and creamed corn. Simmer for 5-6 minutes. Stir in shredded chicken, salt, pepper, soy sauce (if using), and sugar. Simmer for another 2-3 minutes to let flavours combine. Stir in the cornflour slurry gradually, and keep stirring to avoid lumps. Let it simmer until the soup slightly thickens (1-2 mins). Slowly pour the beaten egg into the soup while stirring in a circular motion. It will form silky ribbons! Taste for seasoning. Add more pepper or a splash of vinegar for tang if you like. Garnish with chopped spring onions or fresh coriander.