Christmas 2024: Sonu Nigam Releases Ave Maria, A Gift For His Late Friend Aadesh Shrivastava

hen Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam lends his voice to a project, it invariably strikes a chord with audiences. Nigam’s release of Ave Maria is a Christmas tribute celebrating his friendship and the legacy late music director Aadesh Shrivastava who had envisioned this version.

The Story Behind The Song

To understand the emotional depth of Ave Maria, we must first delve into the Sonu Nigam and Aadesh Shrivastava’s equation. More than colleagues in the vibrant but competitive world of Bollywood music, the two were close friends.

Shrivastava, who composed the soundtrack for Baghban, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Aankhen, tragically passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer. Before his untimely demise, he had been crafting Ave Maria, envisioning it as a crossover piece that melded Indian soul with Western classical grandeur. Nigam had been working with him on the track since 2011. Completing and releasing the track became Nigam’s mission as a final tribute to his late friend.

The origins of Ave Maria trace back to the rich tapestry of Christian liturgical tradition, where it began as a Latin prayer honoring the Virgin Mary. Derived from the Gospel of Luke, its earliest form appeared in the 11th century, combining the angel Gabriel's greeting to Mary with Elizabeth's words of blessing. Over centuries, composers from various eras interpreted the text, transforming it into a musical and cultural phenomenon.

The most famous version is Franz Schubert's Ellens dritter Gesang (1825), often misattributed as Ave Maria due to its opening words. Similarly, Charles Gounod’s adaptation of Bach’s Prelude in C Major became a beloved rendition, intertwining Mary’s prayer with the baroque melody. Across genres and geographies, Ave Maria has evolved from a liturgical hymn into a universal symbol of grace and devotion.

Nigam's version (released under his own label I Believe) is a sophisticated amalgamation of Shrivastava’s rich melodic sensibilities and the grandeur of the Budapest Film Orchestra. His emotive voice carries the song’s heart, building a bridge between its lush orchestration and the deeply personal context in which it was conceived. The Budapest Film Orchestra are known for their sweeping cinematic scores, so the track elevates itself beyond the traditional Bollywood framework.

Known for his vocal brilliance and artistic integrity, Nigam has often taken the road less travelled in his career, choosing projects that reflect his evolving sensibilities rather than succumbing to commercial demands. With Ave Maria, he cements his position as not just a singer but a custodian of meaningful music.

A Message Of Hope For Christmas

Releasing the song during the Christmas season adds another dimension to its impact. Christmas is a time of reflection and renewal, and became the perfect backdrop for Ave Maria. Nigam’s rendition channels these values.

Shrivastava’s body of work is marked by versatility. From iconic Bollywood soundtracks to his ventures into world music, he continually pushed boundaries. Ave Maria is a fitting swan song, encapsulating his penchant for blending Indian and global musical traditions. His son Vitesh shared this memory of Shrivastava in the studio with popstar Akon.

The track has sparked conversations about the potential for more Indian artists to collaborate with global orchestras. For Nigam, however, the release is less about accolades and more about closure, he said online.