Men Not Allowed: Sonic Tigress, India’s First All-Women Music Festival To Be Held In Bengaluru This Month-End

If you’ve ever been to a music festival and thought, “Wow, this would be so much better without dudes dashing into me,” then congratulations. On March 29, Bangalore’s Phoenix Market City will witness the birth of Sonic Tigress, India’s first-ever women-only music festival. The lineup, the audience, and even the production crew are exclusively women.

At most music festivals, the token “female artist” is squeezed somewhere between 10 identical-sounding indie bands and a DJ no one asked for. Sonic Tigress, however, is about ownership. This music festival isn’t just giving women a seat at the table, it’s building the whole table from scratch.

Festival Line-up

The music will be diverse, ranging from pop to rock to hip-hop. The line-up is an electrifying mix of established stars and rising talents, featuring:

SuPra – The twin sister duo of Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar, known for their Bollywood and pop anthems. Nikhita Gandhi – The multilingual playback sensation behind some of Bollywood’s biggest hits. Tipriti Kharbangar – The blues powerhouse from Shillong, teaming up with Japanese brass artist Chie Nishikori for a fusion performance. Wild Wild Women – India’s first all-women hip-hop collective, rewriting the rules of the genre. Niveditha Ode Linda & Meg & The Miracles – Featuring 13-year-old Megan Rakesh, who can probably out-sing most people twice her age. Aditi Mittal – Bringing her signature brand of no-holds-barred comedy to the stage.

If there’s one thing women have perfected over centuries, it’s bottling up frustration. Sometimes, the best way to deal with a bad day is just to scream it out. So, Sonic Tigress decided to turn that into an actual festival campaign. Across Bangalore, they’ve installed Scream-O-Meters, where women can let loose a primal yell of frustration. The louder the scream, the better the prize, like free tickets to the festival.

A Festival Built by Women, for Women

Most festivals have a women’s safety initiative that involves vague promises and maybe an extra security guard near the restrooms. Sonic Tigress is going all in. Every single staff member (from PR and social media teams to production crew, volunteers, and security) will be women. Even the performing artists have been asked to rework their band lineups to include only women musicians.

The festival’s founder, Darshan M, has seen firsthand how unsafe public events can be for women. “I have personally been to too many events where I witnessed drunk men harass women. I hope Sonic Tigress will be the beginning of a new experience for women who just want to be able to enjoy themselves without unwanted attention,” he says.

An Immersive Experience

For those who aren’t just about the music, Sonic Tigress offers a full-on experiential adventure. The festival will include:

Interactive installations that merge technology with artistry.

A boutique marketplace showcasing homegrown brands.

Immersive spaces designed to spark creativity.

In other words, it’s a festival for music lovers, experience seekers, and anyone who’s ever wanted to dance without worrying about being groped in a crowd.

Tickets And Venue

Sonic Tigress takes over Phoenix Market City, Bangalore, on March 29. Tickets are available online in three categories: General Admission, Fan Pit and VIP.

If you’ve ever wished for a festival where women don’t have to worry about safety, lineups aren’t just male-dominated, and the experience is curated with inclusion in mind, this is it.