Sonam Kapoor Was The Queen Of Couture In All-Black Dior At Paris Fashion Week 2025

While Sonam Kapoor's acting career has had its fair share of plot twists, and her outspoken nature has often landed her in the Twitter crossfire, when it comes to fashion, she reigns supreme. Making history as the first South Asian global ambassador for Christian Dior, Sonam arrived at the luxury house’s show in Paris dressed in an all-black ensemble. Her Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 look could have made even the most seasoned fashion critics pause mid-sip of their lattes.

Sonam’s show-stealing look consisted of a black mesh ensemble from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, layered under a voluminous faux fur coat from their Resort 2025 collection. With a smokey eye that could rival a film noir femme fatale, pink-tinted cheeks and lips, and a contour sharp enough to slice through fabric, her beauty game was on point. But what really set her look apart was a handcrafted black gajra adorning her hairbun. The gajra was designed by Harshita Gautam of Diaries of Nomad, at the request of her stylish sister Rhea Kapoor. Think of it as a couture-approved nod to traditional Indian aesthetics with a gothic twist.

The evening wasn’t just about Sonam’s killer ensemble, though. Christian Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, paid homage to India’s rich craft traditions through an immersive installation titled 'The Flowers We Grew,' created by artist Rithika Merchant. The textile panels and paintings, embroidered under the direction of Karishma Swali by the Chanakya School of Craft, celebrated the formidable women in Chiuri’s family.

While Sonam Kapoor continues to be Bollywood’s reigning queen of couture, her ability to straddle high fashion and cultural pride remains unmatched. One foot in Dior, the other in desi heritage... now that’s a balancing act worth applauding.

Indian Influencers At Paris And Milan Fashion Weeks

Representing India at Paris Haute Couture Week and Milan Men’s Fashion Week were 3 Indian influencers who were invited there. With influencers and content creators carving out space in the world of high fashion, what was once an exclusive club of editors and couture insiders has now expanded into a more inclusive, digital-first landscape.

1. Ankush Bahuguna

Men's beauty influencer Ankush Bahuguna was at Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025, dressed in a botanical garden linen jacket by Indian couturier Rahul Mishra. It had intricate embroidery and appliqué detailing. It was paired with a boxy-fit shirt showcasing Rousseau-inspired foliage embroidery. His signature makeup game was on point.

2. Sanket Mehta

Digital creator Sanket Mehta returned to Milan Men’s Fashion Week, attending showcases by 1989 Studio, La Martina, Paul and Shark, Tod’s, Canali, and Dhruv Kapoor. His detailed breakdowns of collections, runway highlights, and trend predictions turned his social media into a goldmine for fashion enthusiasts.

3. Manav Chhabra

Making his Milan Men’s Fashion Week debut, Manav Chhabra brought in storytelling. Attending showcases by Paul and Shark, Canali, and Tod’s, he gave his followers a behind-the-scenes peek into the organized chaos of the fashion world from the grandeur of the runway to the frantic last-minute touch-ups backstage.