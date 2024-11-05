When Somy Ali Said "She Was Tired Of Salman Khan's '8-One-Night-Stands' And Physical Abuse

Former actress Somy Ali recently held an AMA - (Ask Me Anything) session with her followers and fans on Reddit yesterday. The actor shared some unknown details about her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan and his ongoing issue with the Bishnoi community.

One of the details she shared was that she left Bollywood because of Salman's "eight one-night-stands" in the 1990s. "Because I was tired of Salman's eight one-night-stands, not just one. Also, I didn't appreciate being physically and verbally abused on a daily basis. I left when a boyfriend I was with brought in some new girl named Ash! I was tired of his one-night stands! And I finished my education," Somy responded when a user asked her about the reason for leaving Bollywood.

In the past, she also opened up about her relationship with Salman and its implications for her career. When she was asked by a follower about how Salman managed to "bag a baddie" like her, she lightly remarked that she wasn't a "badass" at 16. She also revealed that she has multiple projects but she returned since all of the projects were allegedly hindered and blocked by Salman, fearing she might reveal his true nature.

She further spoke about her entry in Bollywood which she said was "only to confess her crush on Salman" and not to pursue acting. "Well, I didn't go there to act. I went because of a stupid teenage crush, which is why they say you should meet your idols in real life. To say I was disappointed would be an understatement. I think Ted Bundy had better manners than Salman," she said.

The actress also opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput's death and said, "Sushant Singh Rajput did not die by suicide; in fact, he was murdered. We still don't know about what happened with Jiah Khan, as she was pregnant and found hanging from a ceiling fan, and Suraj Pancholi went to Salman for advice, which ultimately led to Jiah's death," she added.

Earlier, Somy supported Salman when he faced death threats from the Bishnoi gang. Now, once again she addressed the rift between Salman and Lawrence Bishnoi. She said Bishnois are the new "Dawood and the Chota Shakeel of Bollywood."

Despite the racist and strong feelings against Salman, she clarified that she does not wish any harm to Salman. "I am against the death penalty and murder, whether it's Salman or a stranger on the street. I do not care for Salman. I can't stand him, but I do not want him murdered as I am a pacifist and follower of Gandhi."