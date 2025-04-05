Has Your Long Distance Boyfriend stood You Up Last Minute On A Virtual Date? Here's How You Can Still Go Solo And Own It

Let's be honest–when you get a text or a call saying, "Something came up, can we reschedule?" just a few hours before your dinner date. It hurts even more when you are in a long-distance relationship and barely get the opportunity to celebrate together. You are almost in disbelief. Your hair is done, your make-up looks flawless, and the outfit is on point. You were ready for a night out, even if it was virtual..... just not solo.

Getting stood up on a date you planned for a week is disheartening, let's not sugarcoat it. It's a strange cocktail of disappointment, anger, self-doubt, and loneliness. You start thinking–was I not the priority today? Did I do something wrong? Is he interested in spending time with me? Or should I just cancel everything and crawl into bed?

But here's the truth: You don't need a date to feel special, nor anyone to validate your evening. You can still have an amazing time–solo. That spontaneous solo evening can also feel liberating and time well spent with yourself alone. We got in touch with relationship coach Leena Paranjpayee to list out a few quick ideas to make your cancelled date magical:

Getting stood up on a date you planned for a week is disheartening (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Feel Your Feelings but Don't Let Them Win

It's okay to feel upset and plug on some sad songs, vent to a friend, or write it out on your notes app. But don't stay in that zone for too long. Don't let someone else's inconsideration and inconsistency snatch off that night you were excited for. Remind yourself that you are more important than anyone else.

Do It Anyway

You planned the date, a movie and dinner outside or at your home if you are in a long-distance relationship. Do it anyway. Create the same ambience, the food, the dress–they all deserve to be enjoyed. Walk into a restaurant with confidence, or set that laptop in your cosy bedroom and order your favourite meal. It can be intimidating at a restaurant and lonely at your home, but you will feel empowered. Watch that movie you decided to watch, read a book, play your favourite playlist and just enjoy your company.

Create the same ambience, the food, the dress–they all deserve to be enjoyed (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Treat Yourself Even More

Turn the night into a magical one by making it full about yourself. After the movie and dinner, grab a nice dessert, some extra calories won't hurt. Take a walk around your home and feed the stray dogs, you will feel the warmth you missed in the night. This night is your night.

Change the Plan, Rather than Upgrade It

Nothing makes an evening perfect than owning that solo luxury of wearing our comfiest robe. Order nice food, pour a glass of wine or just a nice mocktail drink. Light the fragrance candle you have been saving for your special night out with your partner, and set up a cosy movie night for one. Watch a movie that you have been wanting to see but he wasn't into that. Put a face mask, chill and munch on some snacks.

Order nice food, pour a glass of wine or just a nice mocktail drink. (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Remind Yourself of Your Worth

Positive affirmations work when you have to boost your confidence. Being stood up says a lot about them and not you. You are still beautiful, that hopeless romantic and deserve that great night. If anything, this is a chance to reaffirm your value to yourself. You may want to give a thought about how you want your relationship to be or you deserve someone who shows up physically and emotionally. Remind yourself that you should be someone's priority or your boyfriend, and if not, at least for yourself.

Write About It and Laugh About It (Eventually)

Not right away, but one day, this story will become one you tell with a chuckle. Who knows, maybe later you write a block post about it which strikes a chord with many like you who have been feeling the same way you did. This can turn your pain into power, and that is healing.

Getting stood up on your date night sucks but it deserves a happy ending. You can still dress up, plan that night the way it was, eat, celebrate, and fall in love with yourself. One no-show isn't about feeling worthless, but about knowing your ability to enjoy your own company. You already are whole, he can't make you feel that. So, celebrate yourself. You showed up and that's more than enough!