Interview: Theatre Director Sohaila Kapur Believes Doubt Is The Start Of Understanding

If you think of theatre directors, playwrights, and actors as solitary figures cloistered in rehearsal rooms, meticulously crafting their next masterpiece, then Sohaila Kapur doesn’t quite fit that image. In fact, calling her simply a theatre director is like calling Picasso just a painter. Her career sprawls across disciplines: journalism, documentary filmmaking, television, and yes, theatre too, where her latest offering, Doubt: A Parable, was recently staged in Delhi.

A Career That Defies Categories

Born into a family where the arts were in the bloodstream, Sohaila’s story is as layered as the plays she writes and directs. Her father, Dr. Kulbhushan Kapur, was the physician to the former President of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed. The famous Bollywood Anand trinity: Chetan, Dev and Vijay Anand were Sohaila’s maternal uncles. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur (who directed Bandit Queen, Mr. India) is her elder brother and they have another sibling, Neelima Nischol (late film actor Navin Nischol’s wife). Yet, what makes Sohaila stand out isn’t just her lineage or the fact that she can wear a dozen hats with ease; it’s the remarkable way she does it.

Having danced nimbly between being a journalist and an actress (Aarya, Family Man, Criminal Justice), a playwright and a documentary filmmaker (Anand Hi Anand about her maternal uncles), Sohaila has always seemed guided by one principle: to tell stories that matter. Her works don’t seek to comfort the audience; they challenge, provoke, and insist you confront life’s messiness. Whether she’s filming real-life sagas or crafting staged dramas, her style is marked by curiosity and compassion.

Sohaila Kapur at the screening of her documentary 'Anand Hi Anand' (ETV Bharat)

Storyteller At The Core

Take her latest play, Doubt: A Parable: a sharp, merciless exploration of faith, suspicion, authority, and the uncomfortable spaces in between. Staged earlier this week at the Stein Auditorium in New Delhi, and directed by Sohaila herself, the production offered a masterclass in simplicity and depth. Based on the Pulitzer and Tony award-winning play by John Patrick Shanley, Doubt does what great theatre should do: it lingers long after the final curtain call.

In Sohaila’s hands, it became a subtle critique of contemporary societal anxieties, where doubt itself has become an existential state of being. With crisp staging, razor-sharp dialogue, and an understanding of rhythm that is almost musical, her direction cut straight to the bone. As a playwright, she doesn’t write for the applause but for the questions left unsaid. She’s no stranger to collaboration, too. Whether directing a cast of seasoned actors or a troupe of newcomers, her approach is marked by generosity and precision.

Sohaila with the ensemble cast of Doubt: A Parable (ETV Bharat)

As India’s performing arts scene evolves—sometimes haltingly, sometimes triumphantly—artists like Sohaila are its heartbeat, ensuring that theatre remains not a relic of the past but a lens to the present. Excerpts from her interview with ETV Bharat:

1. Doubt is often described as a play that thrives in the grey zones, where certainty is impossible. What drew you to this text, and why do you feel it resonates with audiences today?

What drew me to it was exactly that, the meditation on uncertainty. That is what our world is facing today. Dynamic change that brings with it uncertainty, doubt, insecurity. When the ground beneath your feet, that you thought was stable, is moving... metaphorically and literally.