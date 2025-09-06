Interview: Theatre Director Sohaila Kapur Believes Doubt Is The Start Of Understanding

In conversation with Sohaila Kapur whose works don’t seek to comfort the audience. They challenge, provoke, and insist you confront life’s messiness.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST
If you think of theatre directors, playwrights, and actors as solitary figures cloistered in rehearsal rooms, meticulously crafting their next masterpiece, then Sohaila Kapur doesn’t quite fit that image. In fact, calling her simply a theatre director is like calling Picasso just a painter. Her career sprawls across disciplines: journalism, documentary filmmaking, television, and yes, theatre too, where her latest offering, Doubt: A Parable, was recently staged in Delhi.
A Career That Defies Categories
Born into a family where the arts were in the bloodstream, Sohaila’s story is as layered as the plays she writes and directs. Her father, Dr. Kulbhushan Kapur, was the physician to the former President of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed. The famous Bollywood Anand trinity: Chetan, Dev and Vijay Anand were Sohaila’s maternal uncles. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur (who directed Bandit Queen, Mr. India) is her elder brother and they have another sibling, Neelima Nischol (late film actor Navin Nischol’s wife). Yet, what makes Sohaila stand out isn’t just her lineage or the fact that she can wear a dozen hats with ease; it’s the remarkable way she does it.
Having danced nimbly between being a journalist and an actress (Aarya, Family Man, Criminal Justice), a playwright and a documentary filmmaker (Anand Hi Anand about her maternal uncles), Sohaila has always seemed guided by one principle: to tell stories that matter. Her works don’t seek to comfort the audience; they challenge, provoke, and insist you confront life’s messiness. Whether she’s filming real-life sagas or crafting staged dramas, her style is marked by curiosity and compassion.
Storyteller At The Core
Take her latest play, Doubt: A Parable: a sharp, merciless exploration of faith, suspicion, authority, and the uncomfortable spaces in between. Staged earlier this week at the Stein Auditorium in New Delhi, and directed by Sohaila herself, the production offered a masterclass in simplicity and depth. Based on the Pulitzer and Tony award-winning play by John Patrick Shanley, Doubt does what great theatre should do: it lingers long after the final curtain call.
In Sohaila’s hands, it became a subtle critique of contemporary societal anxieties, where doubt itself has become an existential state of being. With crisp staging, razor-sharp dialogue, and an understanding of rhythm that is almost musical, her direction cut straight to the bone. As a playwright, she doesn’t write for the applause but for the questions left unsaid. She’s no stranger to collaboration, too. Whether directing a cast of seasoned actors or a troupe of newcomers, her approach is marked by generosity and precision.
As India’s performing arts scene evolves—sometimes haltingly, sometimes triumphantly—artists like Sohaila are its heartbeat, ensuring that theatre remains not a relic of the past but a lens to the present. Excerpts from her interview with ETV Bharat:
1. Doubt is often described as a play that thrives in the grey zones, where certainty is impossible. What drew you to this text, and why do you feel it resonates with audiences today?
What drew me to it was exactly that, the meditation on uncertainty. That is what our world is facing today. Dynamic change that brings with it uncertainty, doubt, insecurity. When the ground beneath your feet, that you thought was stable, is moving... metaphorically and literally.
2. John Patrick Shanley’s play Doubt has been staged worldwide and adapted into an Oscar-nominated film. How do you approach directing a work that already has such a celebrated legacy?
Every director has his or her own originality, where they approach a particular text with their sensibility. I have done just that. It's for the audience to judge now.
3. The play is set in a very specific cultural and historical context: the Bronx in the 1960s. How do you make its themes universal enough for an Indian audience to connect with?
The issues are universal. Doubt, intolerance, gender inequity, education, faith and institutional power; the nature of truth. Why wouldn't we connect with it?
4. How do you keep a production like this both intimate and powerful on stage, given that it is so dialogue-driven?
It is this very intimacy that gives it power. Dialogues are primary to a play where you cannot move away from the situation with your camera and throw in a cinematic effect. The film is based on the play and moves like it, hence it was powerful. It is, after all, originally a play that succeeded on Broadway, before it was turned into a screenplay by the playwright.
5. You’ve had a remarkable career across journalism, television, theatre, and writing. What keeps you returning to the stage as a director?
The creativity behind it. Giving physicality to a writer's dream has a god-like quality that is intoxicating. Besides, you are living so many lives for the days you are rehearsing... that comes as close to the concept of rebirth as it can!
6. How do you see your role (as a woman director) in shaping narratives in Indian theatre today?
Women are coming into their own but it's a slow process. The narratives are still predominantly male.
7. Do you feel Indian audiences are evolving in their appetite for thought-provoking, ambiguous works like Doubt, as opposed to more straightforward storytelling?
Theatre is basically storytelling, notwithstanding the style. This is one of the plays you have to listen to. The issues are poignant as is the battle for power between the characters. Unfortunately, we, as a people, have stopped listening. What we have forgotten is that real learning comes through listening and absorbing. I find Mumbai and Bangalore audiences more respectful of theme and dialogue heavy plays. Good writing is appreciated there, despite the play running into your dinner time, which is generally not tolerated here, unless it's a mindless comedy.
8. Looking back on your journey so far, is there a production or moment in theatre that you feel has been your most defining?
My production of Syrindberg's Miss Julie, another intense play, and Mahim Junction, which I wrote and which was a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the Bollywood of the 60s and 70s. We travelled half the world with it and had such fun! I even wrote about the experience in Femina. What truly made me happy was that young people who hadn't travelled beyond their small towns or even in a plane, had an international experience that widened their outlook.
9. If you could stage any classic play next, Indian or international, which one would it be and why?
I would love to do Othello, and Romeo And Juliet because I have never attempted Shakespeare, although we've had adaptations of Taming Of The Shrew and Romeo And Juliet. Reaching out to a Delhi audience with an original Shakespeare play, would be an exciting challenge.
