Social Media Sensation Monalisa Flays Rumour Of Getting Crores For Signing Film

Prayagraj: Brown-eyed Monalisa, who sold Rudraksha beads in Maha Kumbh and became a social media sensation, said rumours are being spread about her getting crores of rupees for signing a film.

"This is wrong. I haven't received any money yet. The film hasn't started yet. We haven't even started shooting, so how will we get the money? The Diary of Manipur's director Sanoj Mishra came to our house. He has signed the film. Now our acting classes will start. We will be taught acting. After this, when we work in the film, then we will get the money," she said in a 1.16-minute video clip received by ETV Bharat.

In the video, she further said, "I went to sell Rudraksha beads at Maha Kumbh fair. I got the blessings of Mahadev there. I had the blessings of you people. I became famous overnight. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Because of all of you, I have got a film, whose name is The Diary of Manipur. My wish was to become a heroine, now it is getting fulfilled. I need the blessings of all of you. I am very happy. All of you please bless me. Now I am going to learn acting. Now I will work in films. Lies are being spread on social media that I have received lakhs of rupees for the film. All this is a complete lie."

In a telephonic conversation, Mishra said, "We have signed Monalisa for this film. Her training started on February 1 under choreographer Nirmal. She is learning the basic steps of dancing. Mahendra Lodhi is teaching her dialogue delivery. Our action director Yamin Khan is also staying at Monalisa's house to teach her the nuances of action."

Mishra said Monalisa comes from the Banjara community and had no formal education. She is now being taught the basics of spoken Hindi. The best thing is that Monalisa has the passion to move forward and she will learn everything very soon, he added.

