Sobhita Dhulipala Turned The Bajuband Into A Power Move At Her Wedding

At the heart of Sobhita Dhulipala's gorgeous wedding wardrobe was an unexpected star: the bajuband. Yes, that armlet your grandmother probably has stashed away somewhere just made the comeback of the decade, and Sobhita showed us all how to wear it like you’re walking the Cannes red carpet instead of the mandap.

For her big wedding with actor Naga Chaitanya, the actress wore bajubands like they were her personal superhero accessory. Each look felt like a nod to tradition, but with a very “Sobhita” twist. At her wedding ceremony, she paired her antique gold bajuband with an equally stunning kanjeevaram saree. The armlet complemented her heavy gold jewellery, proving that tradition can be downright show-stopping.

Sobhita didn’t stop with the wedding. She worked her bajubands into different looks across all her celebrations. For her For the Gowri Puja ceremony, she wore a bajuband adorned with pearls and kundan studs. It was perfect for twirling in front of your relatives while avoiding awkward aunty questions.

Recently at Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding reception, she switched gears entirely, rocking a sleek fusion outfit with a modern take on the bajuband. Who says tradition can’t co-exist with couture? Sobhita’s style choice felt bold, confident, and like a little wink to anyone who thinks wedding jewellery is just for sarees.

How To Bajuband Your Way Through Life

Now, let’s talk about how you can channel your inner Sobhita and make the bajuband your new favourite accessory.

Traditional Wear: Pair a heavy bajuband with silk sarees or lehengas. Don’t be afraid to layer it up with chunky gold bangles or a statement necklace.

For A Fusion Look: Take a leaf out of Sobhita’s book and wear a sleek bajuband with a modern outfit. Think power suits, structured gowns, or even jumpsuits. It’s the kind of contrast that makes people stop and stare.

Everyday Elegance: Go for a delicate, minimalist bajuband and pair it with sleeveless tops or dresses. Sobhita has taken something quintessentially Indian and made it feel timeless, versatile, and completely relevant for today. So, the next time you’re digging through your mom’s jewellery box, don’t overlook the bajuband. It might just be the missing piece that turns your outfit up a notch.