ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Snowplow Parenting Is The Modern Parent’s Love Language That Backfires

Rajesh K, a 48-year-old investment banker from Mumbai, grew up believing that hustle was the ultimate love language. His daughter Ananya was barely in kindergarten when he began plotting her education abroad. “Every parent wants their kid to have opportunities they didn’t,” he’d say. By middle school, Ananya’s weekends were booked with dance class, coding workshops, and debate tournaments—because, as Rajesh put it, “you never know what the Harvard admissions committee will like.” It was all well and good until Ananya landed an assignment she had to complete entirely in school, and was left helpless. “I thought I was helping her win the race,” he later admitted. “I didn’t realise I was running it for her.”

Parenting has evolved, and so have parents. Once upon a time, our parents tossed us into the world with a school bag, a sandwich, and a “figure it out.” Now, some moms and dads are practically building expressways for their kids: smoothing every bump, traffic cone, and existential pothole before their little darlings even see it. Welcome to the age of snowplow parenting.

What Is Snowplow Parenting?

Snowplow parents are the overachieving road crew of the parenting world. They clear every obstacle out of their child’s path so that life is smooth, spotless, and, heaven forbid, mildly inconvenient. The goal? To protect their child from failure, pain, or disappointment.

The result? A generation of kids who might ace exams but break down when their Wi-Fi cuts out. It’s not that snowplow parents are bad people; they’re loving, anxious, invested humans who just want their kids to succeed. The problem is, they’re too good at it. By constantly removing obstacles, they also remove the opportunities for resilience, problem-solving, and plain old grit.

Take Delhi-based homemaker Meera N for example. She had the teacher’s WhatsApp on speed dial, and knew the entire syllabus for his Class 10 board exams better than Aarav did. “He’s too sensitive for stress,” she would say. If Aarav fought with a friend, she’d draft an apology text for him.

In her mind, she was protecting him from the big, bad world: a world that she herself had struggled through as a working woman in the ’90s. But by the time Aarav turned 18, Meera realised she’d created a paradox: her brilliant, good-hearted son could solve calculus equations but couldn’t book a train ticket without help.

Why Are So Many Parents Doing This?

Overprotectiveness: Watching your child struggle can feel like watching your phone fall screen-first in slow motion. So, many parents step in before the damage happens.

24/7 Bad News: The internet tells us every five minutes that the world is a dangerous place. Cue the anxiety.

Our Own Baggage: Some parents had tough childhoods and want to give their kids a pain-free one.