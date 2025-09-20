What Makes Sneakerinas Different From The Ballet Flats Of The 2000s And The Dad Sneakers Of The 2010s?
The sneakerina is the love child of sneakers and ballerinas, and has become the 'It-shoe' of 2025.
What if a sneaker and a ballet flat had a whirlwind romance in a Parisian Airbnb? Nine months later, they gave birth to the sneakerina: a shoe that has the cushioned sole of your gym trainer but the delicate, bow-topped face of a ballet flat. It’s like footwear’s answer to “business in the front, party in the back,” except here it’s “yoga class at the bottom, ballet recital at the top.”
This is the year of hybrid everything: hybrid work, hybrid cars, hybrid oat-almond-pecan milk you didn’t ask for. So naturally, fashion wants its hybrids too. The sneakerina is comfort and chic, practical and Instagrammable. A shoe that says: “I want to look like I’m heading to barre class, but also like I could run away from my problems in a full sprint if needed.”
They come in everything from classic black satin to Y2K metallics, with brands dropping sneakerinas that look like they’ve been stolen straight off the set of Oscar-winning movie Black Swan.
Celebrity Seal Of Approval
If you’re wondering whether this is just a fashion editor fantasy, relax: the cool girls have already confirmed it. Bella Hadid has been spotted pairing sneakerinas with baggy cargos and crop tops. Dua Lipa wore hers with a pristine white look. Zendaya has been spotted walking her dog with boyfriend Tom Holland in a dark pair of sneakerinas, reminding us that even your WFH ‘Zoom chic’ look can be elevated by the right shoes.
Adidas and Puma both jumped on the trend. Adidas birthed the Taekwondo Mei, a baby-pink sneaker with crisscross straps and ankle ties (basically Barbie meets martial arts). Puma, not to be outdone, decided their Speedcat wasn’t fast or cute enough, so they strapped it up in metallic silver and called it a Ballet version. And then, the luxury houses came running in their Louboutins, demanding a slice of this sneakerina pie. Simone Rocha went delicate yet dramatic, with satin sneakers tied up in cream and red ribbons.
Miu Miu brought us the Gymnasium Technical Ballerinas, which sound like an Olympic event but are basically Mary Janes with a gym membership. Louis Vuitton rolled out its monogrammed sneakerina in April, reminding us that even if you’re wearing gym-shoe-ballet hybrids, you can still be in the luxury tax bracket. Sandy Liang (queen of the modern ballet flat), joined forces with shoe label Salomon to create ribbon-adorned trail shoes.
How to Style The Sneakerina
Before you go online and panic-buy the first pair you see, here’s a handy guide to not looking like you accidentally wandered out of your niece’s ballet class:
- Streetwear Match-Up – Pair sneakerinas with oversized jeans and a slouchy tee. Think Gen Z chic, not “PTA mom at a recital.”
- Office Chic – Yes, you can sneak them into work (pun intended). Style them with tailored trousers and a crisp shirt. Pro tip: leave the bows subtle, not screaming “Nutcracker.”
- Athletic Illusion – Throw them on with leggings and a bomber jacket. You’ll look like you’re about to either hit Pilates or audition for a music video, both of which are socially acceptable in 2025.
- Evening Upgrade – The satin or embellished versions can actually work with slip dresses or skirts.
