What Makes Sneakerinas Different From The Ballet Flats Of The 2000s And The Dad Sneakers Of The 2010s?

Sneakerina is great for the gym and casual wear ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team Published : September 20, 2025 at 9:24 AM IST 3 Min Read

What if a sneaker and a ballet flat had a whirlwind romance in a Parisian Airbnb? Nine months later, they gave birth to the sneakerina: a shoe that has the cushioned sole of your gym trainer but the delicate, bow-topped face of a ballet flat. It’s like footwear’s answer to “business in the front, party in the back,” except here it’s “yoga class at the bottom, ballet recital at the top.” This is the year of hybrid everything: hybrid work, hybrid cars, hybrid oat-almond-pecan milk you didn’t ask for. So naturally, fashion wants its hybrids too. The sneakerina is comfort and chic, practical and Instagrammable. A shoe that says: “I want to look like I’m heading to barre class, but also like I could run away from my problems in a full sprint if needed.” They come in everything from classic black satin to Y2K metallics, with brands dropping sneakerinas that look like they’ve been stolen straight off the set of Oscar-winning movie Black Swan. Celebrity Seal Of Approval Popstar Dua Lipa wore silver sneakerinas (Image courtesy her Instagram page)