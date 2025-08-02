5 Reasons You Absolutely Should Not Miss Iconic American Band The Smashing Pumpkins’ India Concerts in Mumbai and Bengaluru

For the first time in the alternative alt-rock band’s illustrious career, The Smashing Pumpkins will grace Indian stages as part of their global ‘Rock Invasion 2025’ Asia Tour with unmissable concerts in Mumbai and Bengaluru this October.

Here are 5 reasons every music listener should go:

1. It Took Them 36 Years To Get Here

Let’s put this in perspective. The Smashing Pumpkins formed in 1988. That’s the year Die Hard released and CDs were a big deal. In the 36 years since, they’ve sold over 30 million albums, shaped alternative rock, won Grammys, changed lineups, written operas disguised as albums, and melted our teenage angst into glorious distortion. Now, for the first time ever, they’re coming to India. If you’re a fan and you miss this, your FOMO will be loud enough.

2. The Setlist Will Span Three Decades

We’re talking classics like Tonight, Tonight, Bullet With Butterfly Wings, Today, and the eternal MTV-killer 1979. But they’re not stopping there. You’ll also get newer sonic delights from their post-millennial catalogue, including the dystopian wonder of ATUM, their fresh 2024 record Aghori Mhori Mei (with a nod to Indian spirituality), and chart-hugging anthems like Sighommi and Beguiled. It’s not a time machine with guitars.

The Smashing Pumpkins currently comprise Billy Corgan (vocals, guitar), James Iha (guitar), and Jimmy Chamberlin (drums). D'arcy Wretzky, the original bassist, is no longer in the band.

L-R: Guitartist James Iha, frontman and guitarist Billy Corgan, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin currently comprise The Smashing Pumpkins (ETV Bharat)

3. It's Their First Asia Tour in Over a Decade, And First In India

If you're one of those people who secretly resented the fact that bands always go to Japan and never to India, rejoice. The ‘Rock Invasion 2025’ tour is rewriting that story. With stops in Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi, and now Bengaluru and Mumbai, India is finally in the big league. EVA Live is bringing Billy Corgan and crew to our own backyards. You could take a flight to see them abroad, or you could just Uber it to the venue.

4. The Live Experience

We know it’s cliché to say this, but The Smashing Pumpkins live is a thunderstorm of feedback, falsetto, and feeling. Their shows are legendary for combining raw musicality with multi-dimensional stagecraft. Think gothic visuals, moody lighting, walls of sound that feel like emotional exorcisms. This is church for people who never liked church. Plus, the set is curated by Corgan, Chamberlin, and Iha — the holy trinity of alt-rock. Expect nothing short of transcendence.

5. This Might Be the Start of Something Beautiful

As the band said themselves: “Our music has been unmistakably shaped by this great and mighty culture, and so it will be an honour to play for you — and loudly! For what we hope will be the first of many, many trips to come.”

Translation: They’re just getting started in India. By showing up now, you're part of the beginning of a new chapter in Indian live music history. When they come back for an arena tour or collaborate with an Indian artist, you can say: “I was there when it all started.”

Dates, Venues and Tickets

Bengaluru Show on 11 October 2025 at Transform Arena

Mumbai Show on 12 October 2025 at Jio World Garden, BKC

Mastercard pre-sales begin August 5, 2025 on the Priceless website, then via the District App from August 7, 2025. General tickets go live August 12 at 4:30 pm.