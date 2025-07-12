Smart Snacks That Support Weight Loss Goals And Are Easily Available In Every Home

Most of us sabotage snacking when on a weight loss journey. However, experts say that right snacks can in fact, help in reducing a few kilos. Whether you are trying to curb midday cravings, power through the afternoon slump, or fuel up before workout, the key is to choose foods that are rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats. These nutrient-dense foods help you stay full, prevent overeating, and promote steady energy levels. "Loosing weight doesn't mean cutting out on snacks but choosing the right ones. Focus on whole foods and pair them with carbs, protein or fat in right portions," says Dr Shweta Saha, a nutritionist in Mumbai.

Here are six smart snack combinations that are not only tasty but also support healthy weight loss.

Bananas and Peanut Butter

This classic combo offers fast and slow-burning energy combination. High in potassium, Bananas support muscle and nerve function, which peanut butter provides protein and healthy fats to keep you feeling full longer. "Ensure to choose natural peanut butter with no added sugar or hydrogenated oils," suggests Dr Saha.

Dark Chocolate and Almonds

Yes, you can eat chocolate and still lose weight but in moderation. Dark chocolate which has 70 to 85% cacao have antioxidants that fight oxidative stress and protect cells. On the other hand, almonds are rich in fiber and heart-healthy fats that can help manage bad cholesterol levels.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Grapes and Walnuts

This snack duo is a powerhouse of nutrients. It's sweet and crunchy and when paired with purple grapes, which contain anthocyanins it adds our metabolism and may reduce belly fat. Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and researches suggest that they improve heart health and regulate appetite.

Oatmeal with Berries

Rich in beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber, Oatmeal helps lower cholesterol and keeps you full. Add a handful of berries – blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries for natural sweetness and antioxidants. To make this delightful snack you can use rolled oats and top with fresh or frozen berries for a quick and filling snack.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Hummus and Fresh Veggies

Made from chickpeas, Hummus is a plant-based source of protein. Dip raw veggies like cucumber, carrots, or bell pepper strips into hummus to create a crunchy, fiber-filled snack. This is low in calories and high in satisfaction. However, Dr Saha advises to stick to 2 tablespoons of hummus and 1-2 cups of raw veggies.

Roasted Chickpeas

They are crunchy and flavourful but also rich in protein and fiber. Chickpeas are highly portable, which makes them an ideal snack for busy days. Toss chickpeas with olive oil and add your favourite spices before you roast them.