Maldives To Malta And San Marino: 10 Of The Smallest Countries In The World You Need To Visit

Ever feel like our country is just too big? Too many roads, too many people, too many offices? Well, good news! There are places in the world where you could practically run for president just by showing up with a suitcase and a charming smile. Welcome to the 10 smallest countries in the world, where the land is small, but the charm is larger than life.
From microstates ruled by monarchs to beachy paradises barely bigger than a high school football field, these pint-sized nations prove that good things come in small packages. So grab your passport because we’re taking a whirlwind tour of the world’s most adorably tiny countries.
1. Vatican City – The Catholic Pope's HQ
Population: ~800 | Area: 0.49 sq km
Vatican City is the world’s smallest country and home to the Pope, the Swiss Guard and a disproportionate number of breathtaking Renaissance paintings. This city-state within Rome is the place to see Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica.
Bonus: no airport, no traffic jams, and probably the only country where you can walk across the entire thing in under an hour.
2. Monaco – Where Even the Yachts Have Yachts
Population: ~38,000 | Area: 2.1 sq km
Ever wanted to feel incredibly poor just by walking down the street? Welcome to Monaco, where the rich and famous come to gamble, sip champagne, and park their superyachts like they’re compact cars. Nestled on the French Riviera, Monaco is home to the legendary Monte Carlo Casino, the world-famous Monaco Grand Prix, and a zero-income tax policy that keeps billionaires coming back. Just make sure your suitcase has something fancier than flip-flops.
3. Nauru – Tiny Pacific Island
Population: ~10,800 | Area: 21 sq km
Nauru is the least-visited country in the world, which is impressive. This tiny Pacific island once had the highest GDP per capita thanks to phosphate mining, but when the deposits ran out, the economy took a nosedive. Now, Nauru is a sleepy island paradise with pristine beaches, coral reefs, and almost no tourists which means no waiting in line at the airport.
4. Tuvalu – The Sinking Paradise
Population: ~11,000 | Area: 26 sq km
Tuvalu is so small, Google almost forgot it exists. This Pacific island nation is made up of nine coral atolls, each surrounded by crystal-clear waters and some of the world’s friendliest people. Climate change is threatening to sink Tuvalu, so visit soon before it becomes an underwater resort for fish. If you do go, don’t expect fast Wi-Fi, but do expect island life at its most peaceful.
5. San Marino – The Oldest Republic
Population: ~34,000 | Area: 61 sq km
San Marino is the world’s oldest republic, sitting atop a picturesque hill surrounded by Italy. This medieval microstate has stunning views, cobblestone streets, and a castle that looks like something straight out of a fairy tale. Fun fact: San Marino claims it has never been conquered. It’s also one of the few places in Europe where you can still get your passport stamped for fun.
6. Liechtenstein – The Land of Castles
Population: ~39,000 | Area: 160 sq km
Liechtenstein is what happens when Switzerland and Austria decide to create a country as an inside joke. It’s a German-speaking monarchy, it has more castles per capita than anywhere else, and there’s no airport—which means your only option is to enter through a charming Swiss train ride. Once a year, the prince invites all 39,000 residents to his castle for a beer, because that’s how monarchy should work.
7. Marshall Islands – Paradise For Divers
Population: ~42,000 | Area: 181 sq km
The Marshall Islands are best known for two things: breathtaking lagoons and being the site of U.S. nuclear testing in the 1940s and ‘50s. These islands are the birthplace of the Bikini Atoll, which inspired the name of everyone’s favourite swimwear. Today, it’s a paradise for divers looking for shipwrecks, coral reefs, and untouched beaches. Make sure to pack extra sunscreen.
8. Saint Kitts and Nevis – Two Islands, Chill Vibe
Population: ~54,000 | Area: 261 sq km
If you like your islands Caribbean and your cocktails strong, Saint Kitts and Nevis should be on your list. This two-island nation is famous for its beaches, historic sugar plantations, and rainforests. Unlike its busier Caribbean neighbours, it’s not swarming with tourists, which means more space for you to sip rum punch by the beach while pretending to answer work emails.
9. Maldives – The World’s Fanciest Ocean Villas
Population: ~521,000 | Area: 300 sq km
The Maldives is basically heaven for Bollywood stars, honeymooners and Instagram influencers. This chain of 1,192 coral islands is famous for overwater bungalows, crystal-clear waters, and sunsets so perfect they look photoshopped. Just a heads up: it’s expensive, but when you’re floating in your private infinity pool over the Indian Ocean, you won’t care.
10. Malta – Tiny But Packed with History
Population: ~516,000 | Area: 316 sq km
Malta is like a museum that people actually want to visit. This Mediterranean archipelago is home to ancient temples, stunning coastlines, and Game of Thrones filming locations. Thanks to its central location, Malta has been conquered more times than an overworked IT helpdesk, but that just means it’s packed with diverse influences: from Italian food to Arabic architecture.
Whether you’re looking for luxury in Monaco, medieval magic in San Marino, or ocean paradise in the Maldives, the world’s smallest countries prove that size doesn’t matter—experience does.
So, next time someone tells you to “think big,” maybe remind them that small is sometimes just perfect.
