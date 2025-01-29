ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maldives To Malta And San Marino: 10 Of The Smallest Countries In The World You Need To Visit

The island country of Maldives is among the smallest but most beautiful in the world ( Getty Images )

Ever feel like our country is just too big? Too many roads, too many people, too many offices? Well, good news! There are places in the world where you could practically run for president just by showing up with a suitcase and a charming smile. Welcome to the 10 smallest countries in the world, where the land is small, but the charm is larger than life.

From microstates ruled by monarchs to beachy paradises barely bigger than a high school football field, these pint-sized nations prove that good things come in small packages. So grab your passport because we’re taking a whirlwind tour of the world’s most adorably tiny countries.

1. Vatican City – The Catholic Pope's HQ

Population: ~800 | Area: 0.49 sq km

Vatican City is the world’s smallest country and home to the Pope, the Swiss Guard and a disproportionate number of breathtaking Renaissance paintings. This city-state within Rome is the place to see Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica.

Bonus: no airport, no traffic jams, and probably the only country where you can walk across the entire thing in under an hour.

2. Monaco – Where Even the Yachts Have Yachts

Population: ~38,000 | Area: 2.1 sq km

Ever wanted to feel incredibly poor just by walking down the street? Welcome to Monaco, where the rich and famous come to gamble, sip champagne, and park their superyachts like they’re compact cars. Nestled on the French Riviera, Monaco is home to the legendary Monte Carlo Casino, the world-famous Monaco Grand Prix, and a zero-income tax policy that keeps billionaires coming back. Just make sure your suitcase has something fancier than flip-flops.

3. Nauru – Tiny Pacific Island

Population: ~10,800 | Area: 21 sq km

Nauru is the least-visited country in the world, which is impressive. This tiny Pacific island once had the highest GDP per capita thanks to phosphate mining, but when the deposits ran out, the economy took a nosedive. Now, Nauru is a sleepy island paradise with pristine beaches, coral reefs, and almost no tourists which means no waiting in line at the airport.

4. Tuvalu – The Sinking Paradise

Population: ~11,000 | Area: 26 sq km

Tuvalu is so small, Google almost forgot it exists. This Pacific island nation is made up of nine coral atolls, each surrounded by crystal-clear waters and some of the world’s friendliest people. Climate change is threatening to sink Tuvalu, so visit soon before it becomes an underwater resort for fish. If you do go, don’t expect fast Wi-Fi, but do expect island life at its most peaceful.

5. San Marino – The Oldest Republic

Population: ~34,000 | Area: 61 sq km

San Marino is the world’s oldest republic, sitting atop a picturesque hill surrounded by Italy. This medieval microstate has stunning views, cobblestone streets, and a castle that looks like something straight out of a fairy tale. Fun fact: San Marino claims it has never been conquered. It’s also one of the few places in Europe where you can still get your passport stamped for fun.