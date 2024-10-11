From Vidya Balan To Sushmita Sen, 5 Saree Looks You Can Easily Try On This Navami Pujo

Navami Pujo, the ninth day of Durga Puja, is the second last day of this five days festivities. It’s a day filled with devotion, celebration, and vibrant cultural expressions—and what better way to immerse yourself in the spirit than by dressing up in traditional, elegant ensembles? When it comes to Navami Pujo fashion, the subtle sophistication of Bengali fashion always stands out, and who better to look to for inspiration than our beloved Bollywood Bengali actresses? Here's some Navami Pujo fashion ideas inspired by Bollywood Bengali actresses.
Konkona Sen sharma’s effortless elegance
Konkona Sen Sharma is known for her understated and natural style, often representing the true essence of Bengali simplicity. For Navami Pujo, you can take inspiration from her minimalist yet classic fashion choices. Konkona is often seen in traditional cotton or silk sarees in earthy tones like beige, off-white, or muted reds. Paired with minimal jewelry, such as oxidized silver earrings or a statement bangle, her look is perfect for those who appreciate simplicity and grace.
For a Konkona-inspired Navami Pujo look:
Choose a handwoven cotton saree or taant saree in a neutral shade.
Keep your makeup minimal, with a light kajal and a nude lip.
Opt for simple, elegant jewelry, and let your saree be the centerpiece.
Rani Mukerji’s glamorous traditionalism
Rani Mukerji is a Bollywood star with deep Bengali roots, and her Durga Puja appearances have always been grand. Her sarees during the festival are often rich in texture, color, and tradition. Rani often opts for regal shades like deep reds, maroons, or golden yellows, which are quintessentially Bengali. Her use of heavy traditional jewelry like gold necklaces, chandbalis, and bangles enhances her royal look.
For a Rani Mukerji-inspired Navami Pujo ensemble:
Pick a Benarasi or Baluchari saree in vibrant colors with intricate zari work.
Accessorize with heavy gold jewelry, like a broad choker or temple-style necklaces.
Go for bold makeup, including kohl-rimmed eyes and a deep red lipstick to complete the look.
Sushmita Sen’s fusion of tradition and modernity
Sushmita Sen, known for her bold choices, brings a modern twist to traditional outfits. She often embraces traditional sarees but drapes them in unique, contemporary ways or pairs them with statement blouses. Sushmita’s saree choices for Durga Puja often include rich fabrics like silk, organza, or chiffon, but her modern take lies in how she styles these looks with trendy, unconventional accessories.
To achieve a Sushmita Sen-inspired Navami Pujo look:
Choose a silk saree in jewel tones such as emerald green, royal blue, or bright red.
Style your saree with a statement blouse—perhaps one with a high-neck design or dramatic sleeves.
Opt for modern accessories like statement earrings or a bold cocktail ring instead of traditional jewelry, and keep your makeup fresh and contemporary.
Vidya Balan’s timeless saree love
Vidya Balan is another Bollywood star with a strong love for sarees, and she has repeatedly shown her appreciation for Bengali weaves and aesthetics. She often embraces the beauty of Kanjeevaram and handloom sarees with bold, vibrant colors like red, mustard, or orange. Her love for tradition is evident in her styling, as she often pairs her sarees with statement jhumkas and bindi, exuding an aura of timeless grace.
For a Vidya Balan-inspired Navami Pujo outfit:
Go for a Kanjeevaram saree or a bold-colored silk saree with a rich border.
Pair it with traditional golden jhumkas and a matching bracelet.
A neatly tied bun adorned with flowers and a bold bindi will complete the quintessential Bengali look.
Bipasha Basu’s vibrant Durga Puja wardrobe
Bipasha Basu, with her Bengali roots, is often seen at Durga Puja events decked out in vibrant, bold sarees. Known for her love of bright red and gold sarees, Bipasha embraces traditional Bengali style with a modern sensibility. Her makeup and styling—with heavy kohl eyes, bold red lips, and hair adorned with jasmine flowers—are always on point, creating a dramatic, festive look.
For a Bipasha Basu-inspired Navami Pujo outfit:
Opt for a rich red or gold saree, preferably with a bold border and intricate designs.
Wear bold makeup, especially focusing on dark kohl-lined eyes and a bright red lipstick.
Accessorize with gold jewelry, including bangles, necklaces, and a statement nose ring to bring out the diva in you.
