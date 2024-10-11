ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Vidya Balan To Sushmita Sen, 5 Saree Looks You Can Easily Try On This Navami Pujo

Navami Pujo, the ninth day of Durga Puja, is the second last day of this five days festivities. It’s a day filled with devotion, celebration, and vibrant cultural expressions—and what better way to immerse yourself in the spirit than by dressing up in traditional, elegant ensembles? When it comes to Navami Pujo fashion, the subtle sophistication of Bengali fashion always stands out, and who better to look to for inspiration than our beloved Bollywood Bengali actresses? Here's some Navami Pujo fashion ideas inspired by Bollywood Bengali actresses.

Konkona Sen sharma’s effortless elegance

Konkona Sen Sharma is known for her understated and natural style, often representing the true essence of Bengali simplicity. For Navami Pujo, you can take inspiration from her minimalist yet classic fashion choices. Konkona is often seen in traditional cotton or silk sarees in earthy tones like beige, off-white, or muted reds. Paired with minimal jewelry, such as oxidized silver earrings or a statement bangle, her look is perfect for those who appreciate simplicity and grace.

Konkana Sen Sharma (Instagram)

For a Konkona-inspired Navami Pujo look:

Choose a handwoven cotton saree or taant saree in a neutral shade.

Keep your makeup minimal, with a light kajal and a nude lip.

Opt for simple, elegant jewelry, and let your saree be the centerpiece.

Rani Mukerji’s glamorous traditionalism

Rani Mukerji is a Bollywood star with deep Bengali roots, and her Durga Puja appearances have always been grand. Her sarees during the festival are often rich in texture, color, and tradition. Rani often opts for regal shades like deep reds, maroons, or golden yellows, which are quintessentially Bengali. Her use of heavy traditional jewelry like gold necklaces, chandbalis, and bangles enhances her royal look.

Rani Mukerji (Instagram)

For a Rani Mukerji-inspired Navami Pujo ensemble:

Pick a Benarasi or Baluchari saree in vibrant colors with intricate zari work.

Accessorize with heavy gold jewelry, like a broad choker or temple-style necklaces.

Go for bold makeup, including kohl-rimmed eyes and a deep red lipstick to complete the look.

Sushmita Sen’s fusion of tradition and modernity