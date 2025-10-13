ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Slash Of Guns N’ Roses Teases New Album After More Than A Decade

In case you’ve been living under a pop-cultural rock for the last forty years, Guns N’ Roses is the Los Angeles band that erupted in the late ‘80s with an album called Appetite For Destruction: a title that perfectly described both their sound and their career trajectory. It sold 30 million copies, turned every band member into a tabloid headline, and rewired what hard rock could sound like.

The latest spark came from an interview with Guitar World magazine, where Slash said that there’s “so much material at this point,” and that a new GNR record is “coming.” There’s no date, no deadline, just that delicious, infuriating tease. Yet, that’s exactly what makes this such a big deal. Because Guns N’ Roses isn’t just any band. They’re the band — the beautiful disaster that somehow survived itself and, in doing so, defined what rock and roll means for entire generations of misfits and dreamers.

Every time Gun N' Roses guitarist Slash says “it’s coming,” rock fans collectively lose their minds. The guitars may have been unplugged for years, the band may have split, reformed, fought, and forgiven each other in the same breath but the idea of a new Guns N’ Roses album still makes people feel 15 again.

Frontman Axl Rose was the volatile genius at the heart of it all. Slash, the mysterious, stoic guitar hero, became an icon in silhouette. Bassist Duff McKagan looked like he’d fallen out of a Ramones poster and landed in a biker bar. Together, they made chaos sound like an art form. Their hits — Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child o’ Mine, Paradise City, November Rain were experiences: melodrama set to thunderous riffs, dripping with both sincerity and swagger. But the band also burned bright and burned fast. Infighting, drugs, egos, and enough excess to fuel a Scorsese movie led to their implosion in the ‘90s. By the time Axl released Chinese Democracy in 2008 (a record so delayed it became a punchline), most fans had given up hope of ever seeing the classic lineup again.

Then came 2016’s 'Not in This Lifetime' reunion tour. The name itself was a sly joke: this was the band everyone thought was gone forever. And yet, there they were together playing to sold-out stadiums across continents.

The Long Shadow of GNR

Now, a decade later, the idea of new music from the reunited Guns N’ Roses feels seismic. Every rock generation gets one band that bridges rebellion and melody so perfectly that they become cultural shorthand for cool. For our parents, it was Zeppelin. For us, it’s GNR. What makes this moment particularly delicious is that GNR have nothing left to prove. They’re already immortal. They’re in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their songs are tattooed on bodies, sampled by rappers, and mangled by wedding bands from Mumbai to Manchester. If they record now, it’s because they want to, not because they have to.

Rock music has changed a lot since GNR. TikTok now dictates hits. Pop stars talk openly about therapy and burnout. The idea of a five-minute guitar solo feels rebellious in an age where attention spans last about as long as a Spotify ad. Yet, that’s precisely why a new Guns N’ Roses album could matter so much.

It would remind us of a time when imperfection was the point — when songs sprawled, when performances were dangerous, when bands didn’t just play music, they lived it. The world could use a little of that unfiltered, unapologetic chaos again.