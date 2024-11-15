Aliens Understand Us, Humans Need to Catch Up: Skrat

As I-Rock marks its 30th edition, the festival is pulling out all the stops to honour its legacy while embracing the future of rock. With a lineup that includes reunions of legends like Motherjane and 13AD, along with the fiery presence of Bloodywood and Indus Creed, this year’s “Dirty 30” theme is about merging nostalgia with innovation. For two days (Nov 16-17), Bayview Lawns in Mumbai's Mazagon will transform into a temple of headbanging, mosh pits, curls and black T-shirts.

When the lights dim on Day 2 (Sunday, November 17th) of Mahindra Independence Rock 2024, Chennai’s explosive garage rock trio, Skrat, will take the stage. With their signature high-octane energy and narrative-driven sound, Skrat promises a set that will captivate old fans and convert new ones. Expect nothing short of a blast by frontman Sriram T.T., drummer Tapass Naresh, and bassist Jhanu Chanthar. Their performance is set to be one of the festival’s standout moments, a perfect fit for this year's theme, 'Dirty 30.'

Skrat Unplugged

Skrat's inclusion in the Mahindra Independence Rock lineup feels like destiny fulfilled. Speaking about performing at the iconic festival, the band told the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team, “It feels fantastic. It's the original rock festival. The fest we looked up to and said, ‘Yes, one day!’ The day has arrived.”

Known for their raw garage rock sound and evocative storytelling, Skrat’s creative process is as chaotic as their live performances. “Do songs come to us in strange places?” they mused. “This is a question of life! And (Douglas Adams' cult sci-fi novel) The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy says, the answer is 42.”

The band's pre-show ritual? “There is a switch. A switch that moves from cartoon network to TNT! 90s kids will get this,” smirks Tapass.

If aliens landed at the festival venue and demanded a definition of rock, the trio believes their music would suffice. Their tracks like Bison, Stomp and Samurai Badass create parallel worlds. Each riff, each lyric is a chapter in a universe where chaos reigns supreme, but there’s method in the madness.

Their fans, equally chaotic, have left unforgettable impressions. Skrat’s tongue-in-cheek humour and mystique are part of their appeal. “The madness clouds us, the lights blind us, the music deafens us. But some say that the devil has been called into one of our gigs. He allegedly came, had a beer, jumped, and left after buying merch,” Sriram joked when asked what's the craziest thing a fan has ever done at their show.

When asked what fuels their creativity, Skrat’s answer was as raw as their sound: “Motorcycles.” It’s this simplicity, this unfiltered love for life and chaos, that defines the band. Whether it’s a devil at their gigs or aliens decoding their riffs, Skrat embodies everything Mahindra Independence Rock stands for: unpredictability, energy and the pure, unadulterated spirit of rock.

Mecca For Rockers

For over three decades, I-Rock has been the mecca for India’s rock and metal scene. From launching the careers of pioneering bands like Agnee and Parikrama to hosting international sensations like Poets Of The Fall, the festival is steeped in history. This weekend, acts like Indus Creed will transport attendees to the genre's golden era in India, while bands like Bloodywood and Bombay Metal Project will showcase the evolution of heavy music. For those seeking fresh talent, Nagaland’s experimental rock band About Us promises to carry the torch for the next generation of rockstars.

This weekend, all roads lead to Bayview Lawns, where Skrat and other rock pioneers will remind us why rock music continues to capture hearts and minds. For those lucky enough to snag tickets, prepare for a festival that’s as much about community as it is about chaos.