5 Skincare Ingredients That Work Wonders While You Sleep

Skin stays in defence more during the day. It protects itself from UV rays, pollution, and environmental stress. At night, it's not the case. The blood flow to the skin increases, which delivers more oxygen and nutrients to support repair. The body begins fixing DNA damage, produces collagen, and the skin barrier starts to rebuild to hold in moisture. This overnight repair window makes evening skincare an important step. The products that you apply to your skin before bed work more than just staying on the surface. They work in sync with your skin's natural recovery cycle. If you choose the right ingredients, you can support hydration, healing of your skin, and strengthen your skin over time. Dr Supraja Reddy, MBBS, MD, Founder and Sr Consultant at Derm MD in Hyderabad, shares five clinically supported ingredients that work especially well while you sleep:

Retinaldehyde

Retinoids tackle signs of ageing. They boost collagen, improve texture, and reduce pigmentation. However, not all retinoids are the same, so Retinaldehyde is a smart middle ground that has more potential than over-the-counter retinol. It is gentle on skin, and what makes it different is how quickly it converts to retinoic acid. It delivers faster results and has fewer irritating potencies. Dr Reddy says it is particularly effective at night when the skin is in repair and more receptive.

Niacinamide

Also known as Vitamin B3, Niacinamide is a versatile ingredient in skincare. It helps strengthen the skin's barrier, evens out skin tone, and keeps the oil levels in check. Niacinamide is especially helpful if you have redness, sensitivity, or breakouts. Niacinamide helps at night as the skin loses moisture during sleep, so it helps lock hydration in and reduces irritation. Regular use of Niacinamide will make your skin look calmer, clearer, and more balanced.

Peptides

A short chain of amino acids, Peptides act as messengers for skin repair. As the skin naturally produces more collagen while you sleep, using peptides at night can help boost that process. Some types of peptides, like signal peptides or copper peptides, are known to reduce fine lines and improve skin texture over time. They don't give overnight results, but with regular use, they can make your skin feel firmer, healthier, and age gradually.

Hyaluronic Acid + Antioxidants

While we sleep, skin loses its moisture, but it is also the time when the repair process is most active. During this process, hydration and antioxidant support are important in any night routine. Profhilo Haenkenium is one example that brings both together. It contains high-purity hyaluronic acid to draw in moisture and keep the skin hydrated through the night. It also includes Haenkenium, a patented antioxidant complex that helps protect the skin from radical damage, which is known to weaken the skin barrier and speed up signs of ageing. These ingredients, when used together, help improve elasticity, fight dullness, and support healthier skin as it recovers overnight.

Centella Asiatica

Often found in Cica creams, Centella Asiatica is a plant-based ingredient known for its calming and healing properties. It contains compounds like mdecassoside and asiaticoside that help repair skin, reduce inflammation, and support collagen production. When used at night, it can soothe redness, speed up recovery from breakouts or irritation, and strengthen the skin's barrier. It's especially helpful for sensitive or stressed skin, or after using strong actives or facing environmental damage during the day.